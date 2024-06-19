Wheel of Fortune fans watched in the millions as Pat Sajak signed off for the last time on June 7.

Sajak’s final episode of the iconic game show was watched by 11.03 million viewers, marking Wheel of Fortune’s highest ratings in four years and 1,072 episodes, said CBS Media Ventures, which distributes the syndicated show in the U.S.

The episode was also the most-watched telecast of the week commencing June 3, said CBS. Meanwhile, all five episodes from Sajak’s final week as host landed in the top 15 telecasts for the week.

Sajak, 77, has hosted the current incarnation of Wheel of Fortune since it launched in 1983. He’s fronted 41 seasons and over 8,000 episodes in that time.

Closing his final show on June 7, Sajak took a moment to reflect on his tenure.

“Well, the time has come to say goodbye. I have a few thanks and acknowledgments before I go. And I want to start with all of you watching out there,” he said at the end of the show. “It’s been an incredible privilege to be invited into millions of homes night after night, year after year, decade after decade. And I’ve always felt that the privilege came with a responsibility to keep this daily half-hour a safe place for family fun. No social issues, no politics, nothing embarrassing, I hope. Just a game.”

Sajak added that over time the show became “more” than he ever hoped.

“A place where kids learned their letters, where people from other countries honed their English skills, where families came together along with friends and neighbors and entire generations,” he said. “What an honor to have played even a small part in all that. Thank you for allowing me into your lives.”

Ryan Seacrest will take over as host when season 42 of Wheel of Fortune premieres in September. Vanna White will stay on as cohost.

Seacrest, 49, paid tribute to Sajak after his final episode aired earlier this month.

“Pat, congratulations on an incredible run with Wheel of Fortune! Your dedication, charm, and wit have made the show a beloved part of American television for decades,” Seacrest, 49, wrote via Instagram on Saturday, June 8, alongside a photo of himself with Sajak, 77, and cohost Vanna White.