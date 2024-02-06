Patrick Mahomes Shuts Down Doing a Kermit the Frog Impression

It’s not easy being green — or Patrick Mahomes.

While at a press conference ahead of Super Bowl LVIII, Mahomes, 28, was asked on Monday, February 5, to give his best Kermit the Frog impression a go, and the football player shut down the request immediately.

“I’m talking right now and that’s it,” Mahomes quipped in a video shared via the NFL’s official TikTok.

This isn’t the first time that Mahomes has gotten the Kermit comparison. The quarterback is aware that he and the muppet share a similar raspy voice, and he’s not fazed by it all. While getting ready for Super Bowl LVII in February 2023, Mahomes confessed that people have commented on his voice from a young age.

“People make fun of my voice for my entire life. I’ve got news about it, it’s like the joke that keeps giving,” he said at the time. “I’ve heard it all. I’ve heard of Kermit the Frog, I’ve heard the smoking cigarettes, whatever it is, but it’s unique, so maybe I’ll get a deal from that for having that unique voice.”

While the public has noticed recently that Mahomes has a unique voice, his Kansas City Chiefs teammates picked up on it early.

“It’s something that I have kind of embraced,” the athlete said during an October 2018 interview with 41 Action News in Kansas City. “The guys, [Travis] Kelce, Tyreek [Hill], those guys throw some shots at me, but don’t worry — I throw shots back.”

In that same interview, coach Andy Reid shared that Mahomes has a “unique voice.” When asked how he would best describe it, Reid quipped, “Froggish” while holding back a smile and laugh.

Years later, as Mahomes and Kelce’s friendship grew stronger, the tight end’s teasing took a break. During a joint interview with Bleacher Report in June 2023, Kelce gushed about Mahomes’ voice and even impersonated his pal.

“One thing that’s really unique about him is that voice, man. He’s got a voice for radio. You just got to shut your eyes,” Kelce shared before he began grumbling, “And welcome back.”

Mahomes cut in during Kelce’s bit and turned on the radio announcer charm.

“Kelce is passing the 20, to the 10. Touchdown!” he joked.

While people continue to comment on Mahomes’ voice, he has silenced the haters with his skills on the field. Since joining the Chiefs in 2017, Mahomes has become a two-time Super Bowl champion and MVP. Mahomes will appear in his fourth Super Bowl on Sunday, February 11, as the Chiefs face off against the San Francisco 49ers.