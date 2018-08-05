Trekkies rejoice! Patrick Stewart will be reprising his beloved role of Captain Jean-Luc Picard from Star Trek for a new CBS All Access series set to air in fall 2019.

The 78-year-old actor took to Twitter on Saturday, August 4, to share his enthusiasm with fans and give details about the upcoming project.

“It is an unexpected but delightful surprise to find myself excited and invigorated to be returning to Jean-Luc Picard and to explore new dimensions within him. Read my full statement in the photo. #StarTrek @cbsallaccess Photo: @shervinfoto,” he wrote.

He continued, “I will always be very proud to have been a part of Star Trek: Next Generation, but when we wrapped that final movie in the Spring of 2002, I truly felt my time with Star Trek had run its natural course. It is, therefore, an unexpected but delightful surprise to find myself excited and invigorated to be returning to Jean-Luc Picard and to explore new dimensions within him. Seeking out new life for him, when I thought that life was over.”

The U.K. native added that “during these past years, it has been humbling to hear many stories about how The Next Generation brought people comfort, saw them through difficult periods in their lives or how the example of Jean-Luc inspired so many to follow in his footsteps, pursuing science, exploration and leadership.”

Stewart concluded: “I feel I’m ready to return to him for the same reason — to research and experience what comforting and reforming light he might shine on these often very dark times. I look forward to working with our brilliant creative team as we endeavor to bring a fresh, unexpected and pertinent story to life once more.”

The British actor’s former costars, including Will Wheaton, who played Wesley Crusher on the show, and William Shatner, who played Captain James T. Kirk on the original Star Trek series and costarred with Stewart in the 1994 movie Star Trek Generations, both congratulated Stewart on social media.

“As your friend and former co-worker, I am so incredibly excited for you. As a fan, I don’t even have the words to express what this means to me,” Wheaton gushed.

Shatner tweeted: “It’s wonderful news! Congratulations my friend!”

Stewart starred in the original television series Star Trek: The Next Generation from 1987 to 1994.

