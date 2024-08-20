Snoop Dogg recalled when he “put the blunt out” before meeting Sir Paul McCartney for the first time.

“I’ve never met him before but I’m a f—kin’ fan of the Beatles,” Snoop, 52, shared during a Complex sitdown with Dr. Dre, released on Monday, August 19. “I’m in the back smoking and they’re like, ‘Sir Paul would like to meet you.’ So I’m like, ‘Oh, for real? Hold on.’”

Snoop got a “hug” from McCartney, 82, and the music legend told him not to put out the blunt.

“It’s like, ‘F—k. Paul McCartney knows who the f—k Snoop Dogg is,’” he continued. “F—k who Snoop Dogg is. This is Paul McCartney, he knows who I am.”

Snoop added: “That’s the experience that I love is when the people you respect, respect you. And that’s only from doing quality s—t.”

The rapper further explained that the meeting went down when he “did a little concert for somebody in Hollywood.” He appeared to be referring to the Jimmy Buffett tribute concert, which took place at the Hollywood Bowl on April 11.

Photos of the moment they met have since resurfaced on social media. One snap showed Snoop towering over McCartney as they stood side-by-side. The rapper was all smiles as he posed with his hands making the shaka symbol. A second image showed an enthusiastic Snoop enveloping McCartney in a huge hug.

Paul McCartney and Snoop Dogg (April 11, 2024) pic.twitter.com/uuDZOmiiv1 — The Beatles Earth (@BeatlesEarth) April 12, 2024

When asked if he would collaborate with McCartney, the “Gin and Juice” rapper did not hesitate when answering, “F—k yes, in a heartbeat.”

He joked about “Ebony & Ivory,” which is McCartney’s 1982 collaboration with Stevie Wonder or even recording a version of Michael Jackson’s “The Girl Is Mine,” which was released that same year.

“What do you wanna do?” Snoop quipped. “Like a motherf—ker.”

Then, both Snoop and Dre, 59, discussed running into Wonder, 74, a few times throughout their career.

“He’s one of my heroes. I would absolutely go in there with him,” Dre said. “I don’t know what I would do. What do I do in a room with Stevie Wonder? That’s one of my heroes. I was always taught, maybe you shouldn’t meet your heroes. It might change your perspective.”

Dre famously turned down a collaboration with Wonder, Jackson and Prince.

“They just asked me to work with them and I just was like, ‘What the f—k am I going to do with them?’” the famed music producer shared during a 2023 episode of Kevin Hart’s Hart to Heart. “Those are my f—king heroes.”