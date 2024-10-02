Before Pauley Perrette stepped away from Hollywood, the actress found great success appearing on NCIS.

For 15 seasons, Perrette played forensic scientist Abby Sciuto on the hit CBS drama. But years after a highly publicized exit from the show in 2018, the actress said she has no interest in returning to the small (or big) screen again.

“Going back to being an actor would be taking away from this life of true authenticity that I’m living 100 percent of the time,” Perrette told Hello! magazine in October 2024. “I want to be here for it — the good and the bad and the painful. I want to be me all the time, and it takes a good amount of courage for me to say that to myself but it’s authentically how I feel.”

Since her departure from acting, Perrette has shifted her focus to executive producing documentaries. At the same time, many fans won’t forget the show that made her a huge star.

Related: How Many ‘NCIS’ Shows Are There? It’s a Long List The NCIS family just keeps growing — with six existing or former shows and two more on the way as of 2024. While many fans might think the naval intelligence-based franchise began with NCIS, that’s not the case. The flagship NCIS show was actually JAG, which debuted on NBC in 1995. The series followed military […]

Take a look back on Perrette’s highs and lows working on NCIS:

The Rise of Pauley Perrette

Although Perrette had roles in Almost Famous and other projects, her acting career reached a whole new level in 2003 when she joined NCIS as Abby Sciuto. The actress appeared in more than 350 episodes and earned three People’s Choice Awards nominations for Favorite Drama TV Actress.

“It’s been such an incredible journey that this one little fictional television character has, and it is enormous and overwhelming for young girls around the world,” she shared on The Talk in 2018. “It made math and science not only a viable plan for them, but it made it accessible and it made it fun and it inspired these girls. It’s been so heartwarming, and it’s been such a real thing. These are real people, who now 16 years later have gotten their degrees in science and math all because of Abby.”

Pauley Perrette Says Goodbye to ‘NCIS’

In October 2017, Perrette announced she was leaving the CBS drama. “So it is true that I am leaving NCIS … There have been all kinds of false rumors as to why (NO I DON’T HAVE A SKIN CARE LINE AND NO MY NETWORK AND SHOW ARE NOT MAD AT ME!),” she wrote via X at the time. “It was a decision made last year. I hope everyone will love and enjoy EVERYTHING ABBY not only for the rest of this season but for everything she has given all of us for 16 years. All the love, all the laughter, all the inspiration. I love her as much as you do.”

Pauley Perrette’s Cryptic Posts About Her ‘NCIS’ Exit

Months after announcing her NCIS exit, Perrette implied she was physically assaulted on the set.

“Maybe I’m wrong for not ‘spilling the beans’ Telling the story, THE TRUTH. I feel I have to protect my crew, jobs and so many people. But at what cost? I don’t know. Just know, I’m trying to do the right thing, but maybe silence isn’t the right thing about crime. I’m… Just… ?” she wrote via X in May 2018. “I’ve been supporting anti-bullying programs forever. But now I KNOW because it was ME! If it’s school or work, that you’re required to go to? It’s horrifying. I left. Multiple Physical Assaults. I REALLY get it now. Stay safe. Nothing is worth your safety. Tell someone.”

After Perrette’s social media posts, CBS released a statement that read: “Pauley Perrette had a terrific run on NCIS and we are all going to miss her. Over a year ago, Pauley came to us with a workplace concern. We took the matter seriously and worked with her to find a resolution. We are committed to a safe work environment on all our shows.”

Perrette later wrote via X that CBS and the studio “have always been so good to me and always had my back.”

Related: Every Star Who’s Left ‘NCIS’: Where Are They Now? NCIS has been on the air since 2003 – and the fan favorite drama is still going strong. The CBS series follows a group of special agents from the Naval Criminal Investigative Service as they investigate various different crimes. NCIS season 1 began with lead actors Mark Harmon, Sasha Alexander, Michael Weatherly, Pauley Perrette and […]

Pauley Perrette’s Relationship With Costar Mark Harmon

Nearly two years after her departure from NCIS, Perrette claimed her former costar and executive producer was the reason behind her exit. “NO I AM NOT COMING BACK! EVER! (Please stop asking?) I am terrified of Harmon and him attacking me,” she wrote via X in June 2019. “I have nightmares about it. I have a new show that is SAFE AND HAPPY! You’ll love it! #HappyPlace Love y’all!”

Harmon never publicly responded to Perrette’s accusation. He left NCIS in 2021 after playing Jethro Gibbs for 18 years.