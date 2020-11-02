After adding “Dad” to his résumé, Penn Badgley has returned to his first love: acting.

The 34-year-old began production on You season 3 on Monday, November 2, amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The official Instagram account for the Netflix psychological thriller announced the news alongside a shadowy photo of Badgley wearing a protective face mask with “Hello You” written on it.

“We recommend you stay at least 6 feet from Joe Goldberg at all times,” the caption advised, referencing the homicidal stalker that the actor plays. “YOU S3 is back in production.”

The page also revealed the title of the upcoming season’s first episode, “And They Lived Happily Ever After,” via Instagram Stories. The premiere is directed by Silver Tree, who served as an executive producer on You season 2, and cowritten by series cocreator Sera Gamble and staff writer Mairin Reed.

“He’s baaaaaack. @pennbadgley,” the account captioned a video of the script in front of a fire.

Badgley’s return to work comes nearly three months after he and his wife, Domino Kirke, welcomed their first child together. The 36-year-old singer, who also shares son Cassius, 11, with ex Morgan O’Kane, shared a photo of her husband with their newborn son for the first time in October.

After the Gossip Girl alum quietly married Kirke in February 2017 at a Brooklyn courthouse, she exclusively told Us Weekly that he is a “really good stepdad” to Cassius.

“He doesn’t have to be ‘Dad,’ so he can have more fun with him. It’s really nice,” she gushed in October 2019. “The stepparent thing is definitely uncharted territory for me ‘cause I didn’t grow up with one. … He takes care of [Cassius] really well.”

Badgley began his turn as Joe Goldberg in 2018, when You premiered. After one season at Lifetime, the show moved to Netflix, where it became one of the streaming service’s most popular original programs. Friday the 13th actor Travis Van Winkle, NCIS: New Orleans star Shalita Grant and Felicity alum Scott Speedman are among the newcomers set to join Badgley and Victoria Pedretti (Love Quinn) for season 3.