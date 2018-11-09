It’s almost time! The 2018 People’s Choice Awards will be held at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica on Sunday, November 11.

The 44th annual ceremony will honor the best in film, TV, music and pop culture, as voted by the general public. With a total of 43 categories (13 more than previous years!), the show is sure to have a little something for everyone.

Us Weekly rounded up everything you need to know before the big night. Read on for all of the details!

What Time Does It Air?

The show kicks off live at 9 p.m. ET on five channels: E!, Bravo, SYFY, Universo and USA Network. E! will also livestream behind-the-scenes footage on its YouTube and Twitter pages.

Who Are the Presenters?

The celebrities who will hand out trophies include Chrissy Teigen, Busy Philipps, Will Ferrell, John Legend, Damon Wayans Jr., Kat Graham, Johnny Galecki, Leighton Meester, Sara Gilbert, Sarah Silverman, Shay Mitchell and Terry Crews.

Who Are the Nominees?

Avengers: Infinity War leads the film categories with seven nominations, while The Walking Dead tops the TV world with eight nods. Ariana Grande’s four nominations make her the most-nominated music artist this year.

Who Are the Performers?

Nicki Minaj will deliver the show’s opening performance. Rita Ora and Legend, 39, are also set to hit the stage.

Who Is Being Honored?

Legend has been tapped to present the People’s Champion Award to Equal Justice Initiative founder Bryan Stevenson. Melissa McCarthy will receive the People’s Icon of 2018 Award, while Victoria Beckham will get the Fashion Icon Award.

