Pete Davidson, John Cena and Idris Elba‘s comic book supervillains were revealed in a new Suicide Squad teaser on Saturday, August 22.

Director and writer James Gunn shared a behind-the scenes look at the movie and the cast during the DC FanDome virtual convention, telling fans of the eagerly awaited sequel that “it’s going to be different from any superhero movie ever made.”

Margot Robbie reprises her role from the 2016 movie as Harley Quinn, alongside other returning stars Viola Davis (Amanda Waller), Joel Kinnaman (Rick Flag) and Jai Courtney (Captain Boomerang).

In addition to new castmembers Davidson, Cena and Elba, Nathan Fillion, Dr. Who‘s Peter Capaldi and Gunn’s close friend and Guardians of the Galaxy star Michael Rooker join the film as T.D.K., Thinker and Savant, respectively.

The Saturday Night Live star plays supervillain Blackguard and can be seen wearing all-black along with bleach-blond hair and twirling a gun. His character in the comic books is a former thug who has super strength and wields an energy mace and shield.

When @JamesGunn says, "It's going to be different from any superhero movie ever made," he means it! See more in this official first sneak peek behind the scenes of #TheSuicideSquad!

Cena is Peacemaker, who the wrestler described in the behind-the-scenes clip as a “douchey Captain America.” Gunn added that he is a “guy who believes in peace at any cost, no matter how many people he has to kill along the way.”

Elba plays Bloodsport, wielding a massive gun, the DC villain uses weaponry with Kryptonite bullets. “The Suicide Squad is just a twisted fantasy of characters,” the Luther star said, adding that the film is “like a big, massive graphic novel brought to life.”

“This one is completely unique,” producer Peter Safran said in the behind-the-scenes clip. “This is a gritty 1970s war movie combined with the brilliance of James Gunn’s characters and comedy.”

“I was excited with an opportunity to be able to do The Suicide Squad in the way it could be done from my point of view,” Gunn said, adding that within each of the characters, “there’s a certain beauty. Within most of them. Some of them are just pretty crappy through and through.”

Other actors joining the cast include Flula Borg as Javelin, Mayling Ng as Mongal, Sean Gunn as Weasel, David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher 2, Steve Agee as the on-set King Shark and John Economos and Alice Braga as Sol Soria. Director Taika Waititi also has a role in the film.

The Suicide Squad is set for release on August 6, 2021.