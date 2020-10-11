A disappointed Potterhead. Pete Davidson criticized J.K. Rowling for her past transphobic comments, which impacted how he feels about his Harry Potter tattoos.

The King of Staten Island star, 26, responded to Rowling’s “very disappointing” remarks during the “Weekend Update” segment on the Saturday, October 10, episode of Saturday Night Live.

“I long for a few young years ago when the worst things she did were those Fantastic Beasts movies,” he told Colin Jost. “No discrimination there, they harmed us all equally.”

Davidson also defended his six Harry Potter tattoos, which include the golden snitch and the sorting hat. The Big Time Adolescence star said he “didn’t know that J.K. Rowling was going to go all Mel Gibson,” in reference to the Braveheart star’s anti-Semitic rant in 2006.

“I have a Game of Thrones tattoo and now I’m terrified [author] George R.R. Martin is going to be like, ‘Hey, if you enjoyed what I had to say about dragons and dire wolves, wait till you hear what I think about Puerto Ricans,'” Davidson said. “It’s crazy times we live in! It’s not fair.”

Davidson also questioned why Rowling, 55, took issue with the transgender community as the author of a fantasy book series.

“What’s wrong with her?” he asked. “She creates a seven-book fantasy series about all types of mythical creatures living in harmony with wizards and elves and the one thing she can’t wrap her head around is Laverne Cox? She’s a national treasure.”

Rowling came under fire in June when she shared an article titled “Opinion: Creating a more equal post-COVID-19 world for people who menstruate.” The Casual Vacancy author tweeted the post, adding, “‘People who menstruate.’ I’m sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?”

Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson were among some of the Harry Potter stars who denounced Rowling’s comments. Eddie Redmayne — who starred in the Harry Potter spinoff movie, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them — also criticized the author’s remarks.

As for Davidson, the comedian and his ex-fiancée, Ariana Grande, bonded over their love for Harry Potter during their five-month relationship in 2018. The “7 Rings” singer, 27, also has a Harry Potter tattoo.

The Wild ‘n Out alum revealed in 2016 that he was worried his tattoos wouldn’t age well.

“At the time, it seemed like a really good idea, but what if one of the people in the cast is like a sex offender later on?” Davidson joked during an interview on Late Night With Seth Meyers. “That’s a huge cast, so like, if someone comes out as a sex offender, I’m screwed.”