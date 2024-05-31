Peter Krause has thoughts on that 9-1-1 cliffhanger.

Fans were left with an unexpected twist in the show’s season seven finale, which aired on Thursday, May 30. Krause’s long-suffering captain Bobby Nash resigned from his post at 118 and found himself replaced by Vincent Gerrard, the horribly racist and homophobic former fire chief. Krause, 58, opened up about Nash’s recovery and the unexpected return of Gerrard.

“It was an interesting scene to play,” Krause told The Wrap in an interview following the finale. “I wasn’t quite sure why Bobby just showed up, I had to go along with it. But when Bobby showed up after resigning, I thought maybe he had a minor bit of amnesia.”

He added, “Obviously after the scene that he has with Amir, Bobby has a renewed sense of commitment to his place in the world and his job. So he shows up and, of course, it leads to that odd moment.”

Related: ‘Parenthood’ Cast: Where Are They Now? Forever young! Parenthood made a family out of its cast — both on screen and off. Although the stars have moved on to other career opportunities, they remain close-knit. The NBC drama ran for six seasons from March 2010 to January 2015 and became known as a tearjerker for its story lines on cancer, marriage, […]

Krause teased that Bobby will now need to “regain the captainship” of the 118, noting that he’s confident his character will “prevail” in the upcoming season.

Krause praised the showrunners in an interview with Decider, particularly the way they’ve grown the relationship between Bobby and his wife Athena (Angela Bassett).

“They’re so in love with each other, and so committed,” he said of the onscreen relationship. “But to see Athena be afraid that she’s gonna lose Bobby, and that he withheld some of his inner struggles from her, and for her to pointedly say she does not want that: ‘Do not hide from me. I want to know all of you. And I want you to be here for me. And I love you.’ That’s really powerful.”

When it comes to the rest of his wish list for Season 8, the actor shared with TV Guide that he would be interested in 9-1-1 in injecting some levity into his storyline and leading Bobby and Athena into romantic comedy territory.

Related: '9-1-1' Cast's Dating Histories Through the Years The first responders of 9-1-1 spend their days rescuing Los Angeles trapped in life-threatening situations, but they still find some time for a little bit of romance. One of the show’s longest-running relationships is between police office Athena (Angela Bassett) and firefighter Bobby (Peter Krause), who started dating at the end of season 1 and […]

“Their relationship is deeper and stronger now, and I think we can withstand some comedy,” Krause said. “I had also pitched to [showrunner Tim Minear] that maybe they go on an RV trip together as a second chance at a honeymoon. So I don’t know if that’ll ever happen or not, but I mean, it’s an RV trip. What could go wrong?”

9-1-1’s seventh season, which included its milestone 100th episode, has been particularly rewarding for Krause, who commended Minear for his storytelling. “I think that we came back stronger than ever — coming out of the strike, as well. It was really nice to have this relaunch on ABC with these really strong 10 episodes,” the Parenthood alum said.