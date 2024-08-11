Team USA kept the party going during the 2024 Paris Olympics closing ceremony with a little help from Phoenix and lead singer Thomas Mars.

The French band performed their biggest hits during the wild party on Sunday, August 11, which saw Mars, 47, jump into the American delegation of athletes during the act’s energetic set. The singer’s feet were then supported by of members of Team USA, who helped Mars navigate the frenetic crowd as others jumped up and down around him.

“Thomas Mars out here advocating for crowd surfing as a new Olympic sport,” one viewer joked via X.

Team USA led the way in Paris with a total of 126 medals: 40 gold, 44 silver and 42 bronze. The Americans tied China for the most gold medals overall, the first time that has happened in Olympic history.

Related: Every Medal Team USA Won at the 2024 Paris Olympics As Team USA takes on the 2024 Paris Olympics, the American athletes have already made an impression at the summer Games. The 2024 Olympics kicked off on Friday, July 26, with an illustrious opening ceremony that took place entirely outdoors on the River Seine and featured performances from the likes of Celine Dion and Lady […]

Team USA broke several records while in Paris. For one, the country became the first to surpass 3,000 medals across the summer and winter games.

In swimming events, Katie Ledecky won gold in the 1500m freestyle, clocking in at 15:30.02 and besting her own time from the 2020 games; Gretchen Walsh swam the 100m butterfly in 55.37, 11 seconds faster than the previous record holder; Bobby Finke set a new world record in the men’s 1500m freestyle at 14:30.67. Additionally, Walsh broke world record times with Regan Smith, Lilly King and Torri Huske in the 4x100m medley relay and with Huske, Ryan Murphy and Nic Fink in the mixed 4x100m relay.

Meanwhile, Simone Biles became the most decorated U.S. gymnast in Olympic history after winning three gold medals and one silver medal in Paris, surpassing Shannon Miller.

Biles, 27, referred to her Olympics stint as her “redemption tour” after she withdrew from multiple events at the Tokyo games in 2021 due to a bout with the “twisties,” which caused her to become disoriented in the air while performing tricks.

Related: All the Highs and Lows from the Wild 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris The 2024 Summer Olympics might be taking place in the City of Light, but that doesn’t mean they haven’t come with their fair share of darkness. Following a flashy opening ceremony on Friday, July 26 that continues to draw outrage from some celebrities and religious figures, the Games have been plagued by allegations of sexism […]

After concluding her final competition in Paris, Biles revealed that it had not sunk in yet that the games were over for her.

“I don’t think I will until one day I decide to retire. But yesterday, once we got back to the village, I looked at Jordan [Chiles] and just started bawling my eyes out,” she said on the Today show on Tuesday, August 6. “And she was like, ‘I knew it was going [to] happen — I just didn’t know when!’”

She added: “I think I was just so full of emotion, and I finally released all of that. I was so proud, happy, bittersweet that the journey’s over. It’s so crazy. It happened too quick. My third Olympics!”

Related: All of the Must-See Photos From the 2024 Paris Olympics The 2024 Paris Olympics have created several picture-perfect moments since kicking off on July 26. Perhaps the most viral snap came during the third round of the men’s surfing competition on July 29. After completing a barrel ride in Teahupo’o, Tahiti, Brazilian surfer Gabriel Medina soared in the air and pointed his finger toward the […]

While the 2024 games could be Biles’ last, she is not ready to make a decision about the 2028 Olympics, which will be held in Los Angeles. “You know, you never say never. The next Olympics is on home turf. I’m just going to relax and see where life takes me,” she noted.

Regardless of her Olympics future, Biles hopes to be remembered as “someone who loved the sport, had fun doing it and was just authentically herself.”