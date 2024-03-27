James Bond alum Pierce Brosnan is endorsing one of his former costars, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, to become the next 007.

Brosnan, 70, starred in four films in the iconic British secret agent franchise: Golden Eye (1995), Tomorrow Never Dies (1997), The World Is Not Enough (1999) and Die Another Day (2002). He appeared with Taylor-Johnson, 33, in the 2009 drama The Greatest, and Brosnan was very impressed by his work.

“I think the man has the chops and the talent and the charisma to play Bond, very much so,” Brosnan recently said on the The Ray D’Arcy Show. “So, yes, I read the news about his possibilities of being a Bond, so I would definitely tip my hat to the fellow.”

According to The Sun, Taylor-Johnson reportedly was presented with a “formal offer” to take over the role of James Bond. He’s best known for starring in 2010’s Kick-Ass and 2022’s Bullet Train. He also won a Golden Globe for his performance in 2016’s Nocturnal Animals. Taylor-Johnson can next be seen in The Fall Guy, alongside Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt, and Kraven the Hunter, where he plays the titular superhero.

“I find it charming and wonderful that people see me in that role,” he told Numero about the possibility of starring in the next Bond film in an interview published March 13. “I take it as a great compliment.”

Sean Connery was the original James Bond, launching the series with Dr. No in 1962. He starred in seven Bond movies.

Roger Moore continued the Bond legacy with Live and Let Die in 1973, and he also starred in seven 007 films. Timothy Dalton followed Moore in The Living Daylights in 1987, and License to Kill in 1989.

Brosnan took over the role from 1995 to 2002 before passing the torch to Daniel Craig for Casino Royale in 2006. Craig, 56, continued as the world’s most famous film spy for the next four films, completing his cycle with No Time to Die in 2021. Living up to the title of the movie, his character died in the finale, opening the door for a new 007.

Brosnan’s endorsement of Taylor-Johnson comes after he recently supported Oppenheimer star Cillian Murphy to become the next James Bond.

At the Oscar Wilde Awards on March 7, Brosnan told the BBC that the Oscar winner “would do a magnificent job as James Bond on His Majesty’s Secret Service.”

Murphy, 47, disagreed with Brosnan’s opinion, telling Variety he’s “a bit old for that.”

Other stars who have been mentioned as potential Bond candidates include Regé-Jean Page, Daniel Kaluuya, Sam Heughan, Idris Elba, Henry Cavill, Richard Madden, Jack Lowden, and Barry Keoghan.