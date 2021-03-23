Country crooner? Post Malone got in touch with his Texas roots while performing a Brad Paisley song as a part of the We’re Texas fundraiser on Sunday, March 21.

The “Sunflower” singer, 25, sang a stripped-down version of Paisley’s “I’m Gonna Miss Her (The Fishin’ Song)” as the final act of Sunday’s YouTube fundraiser hosted by Matthew McConaughey.

“He’s a friend of mine, a brother,” McConaughey, 51, said introducing the Grammy nominee. “Hailing out of Grapevine, Texas. His name is Austin Richards.”

The “Rockstar” singer, who was born in Syracuse, New York, but grew up in the Lone Star state, thanked everyone for participating in the event, which was raised money for victims of the Texas ice storm last month, before taking the stage from a house in his hometown and belting out the country classic.

“Hey guys, it’s Posty! I’m very grateful and very happy to be a part of this,” he said. “I want to say thank you to Matt and everybody’s who’s involved. We’re just here to play some my favorite country-esque tunes and have a good time. Thank you, guys, very much. I love you guys.”

Malone wore a camouflage hat as he sat down to play the guitar with Dwight Yoakam’s band as his backup musicians. He showed off his raspy tone in a country setting, wowing fans.

The “Better Now” singer, who sipped on Bud Light and smoked a cigarette between takes, capped off his performance with a twist on Sturgill Simpson’s “You Can Have the Crown,” which he played as the credits rolled.

The catchy tune highlighted Malone’s gritty tone and took it to the next level with its upbeat country melody and quick-moving lyrics.

The virtual event also included performances from Kacey Musgraves, Kelly Clarkson and Willie Nelson and featured guest appearances by Selena Gomez, Woody Harrelson and more. The benefit raised $7.7 million, with donations still coming in.

“Tonight is about helping people get back on their feet after they’ve gotten knocked down,” the Dazed and Confused actor said at the beginning of the livestream event. “It is about lending a helping hand to people who aren’t just looking for a handout. It’s about serving people who want to serve themselves but are having a hard time doing it right now. It is about reviving our spirit, not only in Texas, but in all of us.”

To learn more or donate, click here.