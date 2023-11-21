Post Malone gave unsuspecting bar patrons a night to remember with an impromptu performance in New Zealand.

The singer, 28, whose real name is Austin Post, opted for a smaller venue than usual when he stopped by Danny Doolans, an Irish pub in Auckland, on Sunday, November 19, according to TMZ. Malone sang with the house band and covered Sublime’s “What I Got” and The Proclaimers’ “I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles).”

While belting out the tunes, Malone wore a trucker hat and dangly earrings, and a pair of sunglasses hung from his plaid shirt. After the performance, Malone was all smiles as he hugged a band member, fan footage posted to TikTok shows.

The “Circles” singer is currently on his If Y’all Weren’t Here, I’d Be Crying tour in Australia and is set to be Down Under until December. He will join stars like John Legend and Lana Del Rey as part of Christmas at Graceland, an NBC live music special which honors the late Elvis Presley on November 29.

Earlier this month, Malone joined Morgan Wallen and Hardy for a performance at the 2023 CMA Awards. The trio sang covers of Joe Diffie’s “John Deere Green” and “Pickup Man” which ended in a standing ovation.

In addition to his appreciation of country music, Malone has expressed a fondness for Taylor Swift and said it was a surprise when she complimented one of his songs.

“I was doing a radio show or something, and we were just passing by and she was like, ‘Oh my God, nice to see you. ‘Better Now,’ is f—ing amazing,’” he said on The Howard Stern Show in October. “And I was like, ‘What? That’s f—ing crazy. You’re a great f—ing songwriter. Thank you so very much.’”

Malone added that Swift, 33, is an “absolutely amazing” songwriter and “genuinely one of the most kind and considerate people.”

“There’s so many beautiful artists in the world and for another artist to acknowledge that is a really, really, really bitching thing,” Malone said. “It’s a really special thing. So, I think that that was a really cool moment, and it was very inspiring.”

Malone also has nothing but love for Swift’s new beau, Travis Kelce. He recounted to Howard Stern how he got a tattoo on his arm as a penalty for losing a game of beer pong to Kelce, 34, and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

“They are sweet guys and talented players,” Malone said of the Kansas City teammates.