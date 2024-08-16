Post Malone finally dropped his first country album, and it includes a collaboration with the queen of the genre: Dolly Parton.

Malone, 29, teamed up with Parton, 78, for the track “Have the Heart” on F-1 Trillion, which dropped Friday, August 16. The twangy tune is about two lovers who are seemingly pretty bad for each other but can’t stop coming back for more.

“I should be calling it quits instead of calling you up,” Malone sings on the first verse. “We should be making some plans / Instead of makin’ love / We’re playing chicken with ‘enough is enough.’”

Parton counters on the second verse with a blatant proposition to her on-again, off-again guy, crooning: “Wanna hear somethin’ sexy? / I like the way that my bed is looking over your boots / And them bell-bottoms I wear make walkin’ out hard to do / We know well that it ain’t gonna work / Oh, what the hell’s one more night gonna hurt?”

After the song debuted on streaming services, Parton shared an Instagram photo of herself with Malone, who wore a baseball cap reading “Dolly” in swooping red letters. “Listen to ‘Have The Heart’ with @postmalone everywhere now,” Parton captioned the snap.

The “Jolene” singer is just one of many country icons who appear on F-1 Trillion, which Malone has been teasing for months. The album also includes duets with Tim McGraw, Luke Combs, Hank Williams Jr., Sierra Ferrell, Lainey Wilson, Blake Shelton and more.

“Thank you to everyone involved in the making of this project,” Malone wrote via Instagram on Friday. “I am so honored to have worked with some of my favorite artists, writers, and friends… I have had the time of my life making this record, it’s something I’ve wanted to do for a long time, and I’m so excited for the opportunity to make it. Everyone keep expressing yourself, having fun, loving what you do, and loving each other. I love you more than I can say. Have a great night mofo’s, and I’ll see you soon 😈💕🍻.”

In an interview with Apple Music, Malone said that McGraw, 57, was one of the F-1 Trillion collaborators he was most “freaked out” to work with.

“Tim was freaky,” the “Circles” artist explained. “It’s just terrifying. … No, but it’s just like he just comes in normal, and I’m like, ‘F–k.’ … Oh, my God, I can’t even. I’m like, ‘This is out of control. This is the coolest s–t ever.’”

F-1 Trillion is out now.