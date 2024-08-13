Post Malone is getting honest about fame.

The rapper has the unique distinction of appearing on both Beyoncé and Taylor Swift’s new albums — released in March and April respectively — but admits that he couldn’t handle their level of superstardom.

“I can’t even imagine being at their level — it must suck,” Malone said in an interview with The New York Times published on Thursday, August 8.

“That’s so much pressure,” he added.

Malone collaborated with Beyoncé on the song “Levii’s Jeans,” which is lifted from her country-inspired album, Cowboy Carter. He also features on “Fortnight,” the lead single from Swift’s record-breaking album, The Tortured Poets Department.

Malone, 29, said Beyoncé sent “Levii’s Jeans” via a representative to his compound in Utah because the “song remained under lock and key,” per the Times. He still hasn’t met the superstar. Swift, meanwhile, joined him in his Los Angeles home studio to record “Fortnight.”

In April, the rapper celebrated his collaboration with Swift, 34, via Instagram, sharing a photo of the pair in the studio.

Malone captioned it, “It’s once in a lifetime that someone like @taylorswift comes into this world. I am floored by your heart and your mind, and I am beyond honored to have been asked to help you with your journey 🥹 I love you so much. Thank you Tay 💕.”

Swift gushed over Malone in an Instagram post of her own at the time, writing: “The first single from The Tortured Poets Department is…………. Fortnight featuring @postmalone 🤍.”

“I’ve been such a huge fan of Post because of the writer he is, his musical experimentation and those melodies he creates that just stick in your head forever. I got to witness that magic come to life firsthand when we worked together on Fortnight,” she added alongside the cover art for “Fortnight.”

Malone is promoting his latest album, F-1 Trillion, which, like Beyoncé’s, is country-inspired. The record contains personal lyrics inspired by his 2-year-old daughter, whose name he keeps private.

During an appearance on CBS Sunday Morning on Sunday, August 11, Malone was asked about “Yours,” a song on the album where he imagines his daughter’s wedding day.

“I think about it a lot,” he said, admitting he’s “written a whole lot of songs” about his child.

The “I Had Some Help” singer also credited his fiancée and his daughter for turning his life around.

“It changes your life in the best way ever,” he said. “I’ll never forget her. If you’ve heard her cry, you’ll never forget her, either.”