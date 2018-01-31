Bow down! Not even Chrissy Teigen can resist the magic that comes with being around Beyoncé. The Cravings cookbook author appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, January 30, and revealed she got down on her knees in front of Beyoncé at the 2018 Grammy Awards on Sunday, January 28.

Fallon, 43, asked the pregnant Lip Sync Battle host if she was starstruck with anyone she met at the event. “There’s nobody, like say, Beyoncé, in person. It’s just so incredible,” Teigen, 32, said. “The aura that comes around her, I mean, she just emits this aura that’s spectacular.”

Teigen and her husband, John Legend, left the show early since she is currently expecting her second child. “On our way out, I was like, ‘We have to say something, right?’” she recalled. “I took both her hands — and I don’t do this to anybody — it was very weird. I took her hands and I got down on my knees and I said, ‘Sorry to bother you, my queen.’”

The model said her husband looked over at her in confusion while she was with the “Formation” singer. “John is bro-fiving with Jay-Z and I’m like, ‘Oh, my lord.’ It was so weird.”

The late-night host asked if she should be used to seeing celebrities by now since her husband is a 10-time Grammy winner and they often attend award shows together. Teigen said, “No, not her,” about Beyoncé.

“We left a little early because sober Grammys are a different type of Grammys for me,” Teigen said with a laugh about them leaving early. “I have Jay-Z next to me who’s got his own wine bottle at his seat. It was hard to watch.”

The pregnant Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model revealed that she’s having a baby boy during the awards. The couple, who tied the knot in Italy in September 2013, announced her second pregnancy in November via a video of their daughter, Luna, 21 months, feeling her mom’s stomach.

