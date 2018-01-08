Pregnant Miranda Kerr Cradles Baby Bump at Golden Globes 2018 Afterparty

Her best accessory! Miranda Kerr, who is pregnant with her second child, cradled her growing baby bump while celebrating the Golden Globes in L.A. on Sunday, January 7.

The model, 34, turned heads in a black halter dress detailed with leopard-print as she attended the InStyle afterparty. She kept her brunette locks up in a high bun and accessorized with silver jewelry.

Kerr announced in November that she is expecting with husband Evan Spiegel. She is already mom of son Flynn, 6, with ex-husband Orlando Bloom.

Kerr opened up about her pregnancy during her meet-and-greet event for her KORA Organics skincare line at Sephora in Santa Monica last month.

“We’re just really excited to expand our family,” she exclusively told Us Weekly at the time. “I have been getting hormonal headaches, which I never got with Flynn. Apparently, my doctor said [with] the second pregnancy, your hormones kind of kick in a little stronger because they’re like, ‘Oh, yeah. I know what’s happening. I know what to do.’ So that’s probably why.”

She added of her son: “Oh, he’s very excited. It’s so sweet.”

Kerr married the Snapchat founder, 26, at their home in Los Angeles’ Brentwood neighborhood in May.

