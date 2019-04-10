Dream team! Prince Harry has partnered with Oprah Winfrey to create a docuseries about mental health that will air on the new Apple TV+ streaming service in 2020.

“The pair have been developing the series for several months and are looking forward to sharing such an important project on this global platform,” read a statement posted on Harry and Duchess Meghan’s new Instagram account on Wednesday, April 10. “The dynamic multi-part documentary series will focus on both mental illness and mental wellness, inspiring viewers to have an honest conversation about the challenges each of us faces, and how to equip ourselves with the tools to not simply survive, but to thrive.”

The Duke of Sussex, 34, has been a vocal champion of mental health awareness for years and has worked around the world to break the stigma that surrounds it.

“I truly believe that good mental health — mental fitness — is the key to powerful leadership, productive communities and a purpose-driven self,” he said in a separate statement on Wednesday morning. “It is a huge responsibility to get this right as we bring you the facts, the science and the awareness of a subject that is so relevant during these times. Our hope is that this series will be positive, enlightening and inclusive — sharing global stories of unparalleled human spirit fighting back from the darkest places, and the opportunity for us to understand ourselves and those around us better. I am incredibly proud to be working alongside Oprah on this vital series.”

In the comments section of the Instagram post, Winfrey, 65, wrote, “Delighted to be partnering with you. Hope we shed a lot of Light. And change some lives!”

Harry, who once admitted that he was “very close to a complete breakdown” over the grief he felt after his mother Princess Diana’s death, launched the Heads Together mental health campaign in May 2016 with his brother, Prince William, and sister-in-law, Duchess Kate.

Winfrey, who attended Harry and Meghan’s May 2018 wedding, has also used her platform through the years to discuss how she overcame depression and anxiety.

