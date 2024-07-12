Prince Harry had his wife, Meghan Markle, by his side at the 2024 ESPY Awards on Thursday, July 11.

The Duke of Sussex, 39, attended the ceremony — which was held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles — with Markle, 42. While the duo didn’t walk the red carpet for the event, they were spotted sitting together during host Serena Williams’ opening monologue.

“Prince Harry and Meghan are here, let’s give it up for them. But please, Harry and Meghan try not to breathe too much tonight because this is my night,” Williams, 42, joked, “and I don’t want to be overshadowed by the accusations that you two are taking up too much oxygen.”

Harry was on hand to receive the Pat Tillman Award for Service, an honor bestowed upon an individual with a strong connection to sports who has helped others in a way that embodies Tillman’s legacy. Tillman was a safety for the Arizona Cardinals from 1998 to 2001 and was killed in combat while serving as a U.S. Army Ranger in Afghanistan in 2004.

Harry was chosen as the recipient of the award due to his 10 years of service in the British Armed Forces and his work with the Invictus Games. Kate Jackson, ESPN’s vice president of production, said in a June statement that it was the network’s “privilege” to recognize Harry, noting that he has used his platform “to change the world and make it more inclusive for marginalized and suffering communities, demonstrating incredible resilience, positivity and perseverance.”

Related: What to Know About the 2024 ESPY Awards: Nominees, Airdate and More It is once again time for the biggest stars in sports to descend on Los Angeles for the ESPY Awards. The 32nd annual awards show will take place at the Dolby Theatre for the third consecutive year, with everyone from Patrick Mahomes to Caitlin Clark and even Prince Harry up for an award. The ESPYs […]

Despite ESPN’s glowing assessment, Tillman’s mother, Mary Tillman, criticized the network’s choice of Harry for the award.

“I am shocked as to why they would select such a controversial and divisive individual to receive the award,” she told the Daily Mail in June. “There are recipients that are far more fitting. There are individuals working in the veteran community that are doing tremendous things to assist veterans.”

She added: “These individuals do not have the money, resources, connections or privilege that Prince Harry has. I feel that those types of individuals should be recognized.”

Related: What Is the Pat Tillman Award and Who Received It Before Prince Harry? Prince Harry being named the recipient of a prestigious ESPYs honor has left fans and critics alike asking: what exactly is the Pat Tillman Award for Service? The Duke of Sussex, 39, is set to receive the distinction at the 2024 ESPY Awards on July 11, which recognizes a person with a strong connection to […]

ESPN ultimately stood by the decision to applaud Harry’s achievements with the award.

“ESPN, with the support of the Tillman Foundation, is honoring Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, specifically for the work of The Invictus Games Foundation as it celebrates its 10th year promoting healing through the power of sport for military service members and veterans around the world,” the network said in a statement to Us Weekly. “While we understand not everyone will agree with all honorees selected for any award, The Invictus Games Foundation does incredible work and ESPN believes this is a cause worth celebrating.”

Related: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Relationship Timeline Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s relationship has been on the world’s radar ever since they started dating in 2016. The pair announced their engagement in November 2017 and tied the knot the following May at St George’s Chapel in Windsor, England. They went on to welcome their son, Archie, in May 2019, the same month they […]

In March, Meghan revealed how Harry has been there for her throughout the couple’s ups and downs in the public eye.

“I’m fortunate in that, among the privileges I have in my life, I have an incredible partner,” she said at South by Southwest while discussing online bullying and the effects of social media. “My husband is such a hands-on dad and such a supporter of me and my family. That I don’t take for granted. … That is a real blessing. But a lot of people don’t have that same level of support.”