Time for an emergency meeting at Pop’s! Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan’s royal baby name has thrown Riverdale fans into a tizzy.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are pleased to announce they have named their first born child: Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor,” the new parents announced on Instagram on Wednesday, May 8. “This afternoon Their Royal Highnesses introduced Her Majesty The Queen to her eighth great-grandchild at Windsor Castle. The Duke of Edinburgh and the duchess’ mother were also present for this special occasion.”

It didn’t take long for social media users to start connecting the royal baby’s moniker to the popular CW series Riverdale.

“MY DUCHESS IS A RIVERDALE FAN!!!!!!!!! COME ON, ARCHIE!!!” one user tweeted on Wednesday.

A second person wrote, “So the #RoyalBaby has been called Archie? How long until the south side serpents turn up? #Riverdale.”

“BREAKING NEWS: Queen bans and cancels Netflixs subscription at Buckingham Palace. After Meghans repeated viewing of Riverdale, subconsciously makes her decide on Archie as the child’s name,” a third person quipped.

Even the official Archie Comics Twitter account got in on the fun, simply tweeting, “i’m baby.”

i'm baby — Archie Comics (@ArchieComics) May 8, 2019

Us Weekly confirmed on Monday, May 6, that Meghan, 37, was in labor. Hours later, the palace announced that she gave birth a baby boy. The former Suits star and Harry, 34, showed off their baby boy at St George’s Hall at Windsor Castle on Wednesday.

“It’s pretty amazing and I have the two best guys in the world, so I’m really happy,” the duchess told the press after calling motherhood “magic.”

Scroll through to see more reactions:

Archie, Earl of Riverdale — Netflix Canada (@Netflix_CA) May 8, 2019

if archie is a redhead he’s exposing harry and meghan as riverdale stans — kol (@Iisarosie) May 8, 2019

How does Archie unite the us and uk is this about riverdale being internationally available — broti gupta (@BrotiGupta) May 8, 2019

I’m going to assume that Prince Harry enjoyed the Archie comics as a child and watches Riverdale in his spare time #RoyalBaby — J (@Jasminenolaa) May 8, 2019

Really kind of Meghan & Harry to cater their royal baby name to the Riverdale crowd. pic.twitter.com/5JlriEG1cW — Emma Gray (@emmaladyrose) May 8, 2019

