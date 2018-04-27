Are there two things more British than the royal family and Harry Potter? The pop culture mainstays collided when Kensington Palace announced the name of Prince William and Duchess Kate’s youngest son on Friday, April 27.

Harry Potter fans were quick to point out Prince Louis Arthur Charles’ connection to the beloved franchise. “Louis Arthur Charles, you were named after three iconic Weasleys… #RoyalBabyName,” Pottermore, a website dedicated to the fictional wizarding world, tweeted on Friday.

The novels and subsequent films introduced the extensive Weasley family via Ron Weasley, Harry’s best friend. Louis is the name of Bill Weasley’s son. Arthur is the family’s patriarch. Charles, who goes by Charlie, is one of Ron’s brothers.

Potterheads may like to believe the duke and duchess named their third child after J.K. Rowling’s characters, but the moniker holds significance for the royal family for multiple reasons. The newborn shares the name with big brother George Alexander Louis and father William Arthur Philip Louis. Prince Philip’s late uncle, who introduced Queen Elizabeth II to her husband, was Louis Mountbatten.

The royal baby has another pop culture connection in Gossip Girl. Blair Waldorf’s one-time husband was Prince Louis, though he hailed from Monaco, not England.

The youngest prince was born in London on Monday, April 23, weighing in at 8 pounds, 7 ounces. Louis met his brother and sister, Charlotte, shortly after his arrival. He later made his public debut on the steps of St. Mary’s Hospital as he and his mother, 36, headed home to Kensington Palace.

Prince William, 35, provided the media with an update on Wednesday, April 25. In addition to saying Louis was “in good form, luckily” and doing “very well,” he noted, “Sleeping’s going reasonably well so far, so he’s behaving himself, which is good.”