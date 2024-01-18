Prince William Starts Off His Week Listening to Thunderstruck

When it comes to weekly routines, Prince William has got his down to a science, and it includes a surprising song choice.

“Prince William has said that he likes to kick off each week to the sound of the Australian rock band’s ‘Thunderstruck,’ calling it, ‘The best tonic for Monday morning,’” Robert Hardman wrote in his new book, The Making of a King: King Charles III and the Modern Monarchy.

Hardman, 59, noted that William, 41, is also a fan of 90s dance music, with a “particular soft spot” for The Chemical Brothers.

William had previously discussed “Thunderstruck” being a favorite track of his during an appearance on the “Time to Walk” podcast in December 2021.

Related: Music the Royal Family Loves While it’s unlikely that the royals have a Spotify Family plan, Prince Harry, Prince William and their relatives have disclosed their music tastes in the past. “I used to play the piano, trumpet and drums when I was your age but I couldn’t read music. There’s only so much you can remember from the top […]

“There’s nothing better than, on a Monday morning, when you’re a bit bleary-eyed after the weekend and trying to get yourself back into the grind of the week, listening to AC/DC, ‘Thunderstruck’,” he said at the time.

He noted that when he first listened to the song, he thought it was “quite heavy” to add to the Monday morning routine, but that he grew fond of the track and has now listened to it a “million times.”

“It absolutely wakes you up, puts your week in the best mood possible, and you feel like you can take on anything and anyone,” he said. “I’d imagine you’re going to walk quite fast listening to it, maybe with a skip in your step, with the headbanging. It’s a difficult song not to dance to or to nod along to.”

While William’s love of “Thunderstruck” is a low-stakes revelation to come out of the new book, there have been several more serious claims about the royal family’s relationships. William was allegedly not pleased with a line his brother, Prince Harry, said in Netflix’s Harry & Meghan.

Related: Prince William Through the Years: His Royal Life, Fatherhood and More Following in the footsteps of those who came before him. Prince William has known since he was young that one day he will become the king of England, but in the meantime, he has made his own way as a high-ranking member of the British royal family. King Charles III and Princess Diana welcomed their […]

“I think for so many people in the family, especially obviously the men, there can be a temptation or an urge to marry someone who would fit the mold, as opposed to somebody who you are perhaps destined to be with,” Harry, 39, said on the show.

Multiple members of The Firm believed that Harry was referring to William and his marriage with Princess Kate Middleton, per Hardman.

“On top of all the other breaches of trust, here was Harry making a blatant attack on Catherine,” Hardman wrote. “For William, this was the lowest of the low.”

William and Kate, 42, wed in April 2011 and have since welcomed three children: Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5.

The Making of a King: King Charles III and the Modern Monarchy is out now.