Prince William and brother Prince Harry’s estranged relationship may have reached a point of no return after one specific line in Netflix’s Harry & Meghan was taken to be about William’s wife, Princess Kate Middleton.

According to Robert Hardman’s new biography The Making of a King: King Charles III and the Modern Monarchy, William, 41, was not pleased when Harry, 39, claimed that men in his family often face a “temptation or an urge to marry someone who [they are] perhaps destined to be with.”

Several members of The Firm inferred that Harry was referencing William, according to Hardman.

“On top of all the other breaches of trust, here was Harry making a blatant attack on Catherine,” Hardman wrote in one passage. “For William, this was the lowest of the low.”

Related: Prince William and Prince Harry’s Complicated Relationship Over the Years Prince William and Prince Harry may be royalty, but their sibling bond is like that of any set of brothers. “Their relationship is incredibly intimate,” Princess Diana’s biographer Andrew Morton revealed in the November 2019 edition of Royals Monthly. “Nobody apart from each other knows exactly — not even their father — what’s gone on […]

William met Kate, now 42, when they were undergraduate students at the University of St Andrews in Scotland. They wed in April 2011 before welcoming three children: Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5.

While William, Kate and Harry were once close, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have made multiple claims about Kate over the years. In Harry’s book, Spare, Harry alleged that Kate and Meghan were “forced to compete” with one another and that Kate had made Meghan cry ahead of her 2018 wedding over bridesmaids dresses. More recently, a Dutch translation of Omid Scobie’s Endgame book, which dropped in 2023 and is unaffiliated with Harry and Meghan, named Kate as one of the royal relatives who allegedly questioned Harry and Meghan’s son Archie’s skin tone. A source told Us Weekly that Kate was “saddened” by the allegations, denying that the princess was the one who made the comments.

Related: Where Harry and Meghan Stand With Each Member of the Royal Family Following their shocking step away from their senior royal duties in March 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have distanced themselves from their relatives across the pond. Nearly one year after their initial step away, Buckingham Palace confirmed in February 2021 that Harry and the Suits alum were not going to return as working royals. […]

A second source previously told Us Weekly that Kate was “appalled” that Harry was speaking about her in his documentary and memoir.

“Kate feels that Harry’s actions are atrocious,” the insider said in January 2023, shortly after Spare’s publication. “She is appalled at him for dragging her name through the dirt and is finding it hard to forgive.”

While Harry and Meghan have relocated from London to Montecito, California, they previously returned across the pond for his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral in September 2023. Harry then attended father King Charles III’s coronation solo in May 2023 and left the next day.

The Making of a King: King Charles III and the Modern Monarchy is available on bookstore shelves now.