Piers Morgan claimed King Charles III and Kate Middleton are the members of the royal family accused of making “racist” comments about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s firstborn, Archie, in Dutch copies of the new book Endgame.

In the officially published version of the book, author Omid Scobie wrote: “Even after Meghan and Charles by letter discussed about probable unconscious bias within the family after it was revealed that [redacted] took part in such conversations about Archie, [redacted] has avoided discussing the subject with [redacted].”

According to several reports, the Dutch version of Endgame was published with names printed.

Morgan, 58, told Piers Morgan Uncensored viewers on Wednesday, November 29, that he felt the British people “who actually pay for the British royal family” are “entitled” to know the names published in the Dutch version are allegedly Charles, 75, and Kate, 41.

Morgan also made it clear that he doesn’t “believe any racist comments were ever made by any of the royal family.”

In an interview with ITV’s This Morning on Thursday, November 30, Scobie denied ever revealing the names to begin with.

“I never submitted a book that had those names in it,” he claimed, noting that he was as “frustrated as everyone else” about the ongoing controversy. Us Weekly has reached out to Scobie and the palace for comment.

It’s been more than two years since this controversy began during Meghan and Harry’s CBS tell-all interview in March 2021. In the interview, Meghan, 42, recalled a moment during her first pregnancy when a member of the royal family expressed “concerns” about “how dark” the newborn would be.

“That conversation I’m never going to share. But at the time, it was awkward. I was a bit shocked. I’m not comfortable sharing it,” Harry said during the interview, later clarifying that the late Queen Elizabeth II and late Prince Philip were not the ones who made the comment.

Neither Meghan, 42, nor Harry, 39, have shared which family member made the alleged comment and the palace denied that the events took place.

“The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan. The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning,” Buckingham Palace shared in a March 2021 statement. “While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members.”

Prince William also spoke out at the time.

“Is the royal family racist?” a Sky News reporter asked at the time. William responded, “We’re very much not a racist family.”

Royal enthusiasts, however, have been searching for the unnamed royal ever since.

When Brothers and Wives: Inside the Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry and Meghan was released in November 2021, author Christopher Andersen claimed that King Charles did make a comment about Archie’s skin color.

“I wonder what the children will look like?” Charles allegedly asked, per the book. However, Anderson clarified that he was not the royal family member Meghan and Harry had referred to in their past interview.

Charles, for his part, denied the claim in a statement to Us Weekly.

“This is fiction and not worth further comment,” the statement read.

While the skin color comments have made waves since 2021, Harry clarified the incident regarding his son when promoting his Spare memoir earlier this year. He didn’t consider the comment to be “racist,” but rather a learning experience.

“Going back to the difference between what my understanding is because of my own experience, the difference between racism and unconscious bias, the two things are different,” he shared during an ITV sit-down interview in January. “But once it’s been acknowledged, or pointed out to you as an individual, or as an institution, that you have unconscious bias, you therefore have an opportunity to learn and grow from that in order so that you are part of the solution rather than part of the problem.”