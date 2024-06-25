Wentworth Miller and Dominic Purcell’s break from sharing the small screen together is coming to an end.

The Prison Break stars are set to reunite in a new hostage recovery drama titled Snatchback, Variety reported Tuesday, June 25.

“Inspired by the life of a real covert intelligence officer who is still active in the field today,” the official logline reads, “the series follows a highly skilled privately contracted team of operatives as they recover hostages across the globe from some of the most exotic, and equally dangerous locations on the planet.”

The Shield’s Scott Rosenberg will serve as a writer and executive producer. No network is attached to the project as of now.

Related: Hello, Texas! See Filming Locations From 'Prison Break' and More Saddle up! Fort Worth Stockyards in Fort Worth, Texas has become the No. 1 destination for those hoping to channel their inner cowboys (or cowgirls!). The historic district — the only city in the world that hosts a cattle drive featuring Texas Longhorns twice a day — is the official go-to for Hollywood when searching […]

Purcell, 54, and Miller, 52, starred as brothers Lincoln Burrows and Michael Scofield on Fox’s Prison Break from 2006 to 2009. The pair also appeared in The Final Break, a TV movie that concluded the series before a revival was briefly ordered in 2017.

In January 2018, Fox confirmed that an additional season was in early development. But in 2020, Miller said his work with the franchise was complete. “I’m out. of PB. Officially,” he wrote via Instagram at the time. “If you were a fan of the show, hoping for additional seasons … I understand this is disappointing. I’m sorry.”

Purcell responded in the comments section writing, “It was fun mate. What a ride it was. Fully support and understand your reasoning. Glad you have made this decision for your health and your truth. Love ya brother.”

While Snatchback will be an opportunity for Purcell to work with Miller again, it will also be a chance for the actor to work with his wife, Tish Cyrus. According to Variety, Purcell will serve as an executive producer alongside his wife and Dannah Axelrod Summers of HopeTown Entertainment.

Related: Tish Cyrus and Dominic Purcell's Relationship Timeline Tish Cyrus has declared she’s “happy” with Dominic Purcell, her first public relationship following her split from Billy Ray Cyrus. The former couple got married in 1993, but they called it quits for the first time when the country singer filed for divorce in 2010. Tish and Billy later announced their reconciliation. Two years later, […]

Cyrus previously offered a glimpse into how her love story with Purcell began.

“In 2016, Dom DMed me,” she recalled on an episode of the “Call Her Daddy” podcast. “I had followed him on Instagram and he DMed me and just said, ‘Hey, Tish, just wanted to [say], I think you’re super cool and you’re doing such a great job with your family.’ … I didn’t see it for a year.”

Tish reached out to Purcell after she and her ex-husband Billy Ray Cyrus split in 2022. They later married in August 2023 during a private wedding ceremony in Malibu, California.