Don’t shoot the messenger. Vanderpump Rules’ Jesse Montana spoke to Us Weekly exclusively about being the one to tell cast member Brittany Cartwright that her boyfriend, Jax Taylor, cheated on her with former SUR employee Faith Stowers.

Montana revealed that Stowers was staying with him at the time, and told him two days before Scheana Marie’s masquerade birthday party that she slept with Taylor.

“I actually don’t even know what I said at the time because I was so shook by it,” Montana told Us. “I was upset, and I didn’t even know how to convey that to her, or even communicate it to her because I was just so confused by how she could let it happen, how it happened in the first place, if it was actually real … at that point I just didn’t really know what to do with that information.”

He continued, “It spread pretty quickly within the first two days before Scheana’s birthday. I think nobody really knew who should bring it up to Brittany, if it was credible, if it was real or if Faith was just blowing smoke up of everybody’s butts to kind of like get a little air time, I have no idea. So going into the party, I was very, very confused and we didn’t even think she was going to drop the bomb at the party that day, but as I walked in, I saw her filming that scene with James and my heart sank immediately, the rest is history. “

During the season 6 premiere of episode of Vanderpump Rules, Montana told Cartwright that her boyfriend of nearly two years had cheated on her with Stowers.

“Brittany and I were hanging out with Jax at the bar, just taking shots, having a great time celebrating Scheana and then Sandoval comes up and pulls him away and says ‘Jax, I need to talk to you.’ And immediately I knew what was going down,” the “Drunk On You” singer explained. “This was that moment — this was not a premeditated moment for me — I knew that this was going to blow up real quickly within the next minutes, if you will, I just wanted to protect my friend.”

Montana has not spoken to Stowers since the night of Marie’s party.

“I personally have no contact with [Faith] anymore. She literally took her stuff and left my apartment that same evening,” he explained. “We never talked ever again, which I thought was really suspect for a close friend that all considered almost like family.”

Taylor and Cartwright have put up a united front on social media, and Taylor told Us on December 11 that they are still dating.

“We’re all human, we all make mistakes, so at the end of the day, I am pro-Jax and Brittany, as long as they’re both happy that’s all that really matters,” Montana said.

Montana, who promised the rest of the season 6 of Vanderpump Rules will be “really great,” told Us he is working on his music career when he’s not at SUR.

“I’ve got a great support system online, so far, who have been digging everything I’ve been putting out over the last couple of years,” Montana, who is gearing up to release his next single, “Colors,” later this month, told Us. “I’m just chipping away at writing some new music for this sophomore E.P. that should be released sometime after the new year. A little angstier this time around, a little feistier with my lyrical content, but I’ve been through a lot so it’s been good.”

Montana also collaborates with his Vanderpump costar Lala Kent, who opened up for him at LA Pride earlier this year. “Lala has a voice of an angel … We’ve done a couple different covers that have been unreleased … We have a plan to do an original song together as well, anything we can do to lift each other up.”

Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!