Lamar Jackson helped lead the Baltimore Ravens to a much-needed win over the Dallas Cowboys — but his postgame interview had many putting him in the loss column.

After Jackson, 27, and the Ravens defeated the Cowboys 28-25 on Sunday, September 22, earning them their first victory of the season, Fox Sports’ Tom Rinaldi asked Jackson, “How much did this group need this win?”

“We needed it bad, you know?” the reigning NFL MVP said. “Because I believe some people was on suicide watch. We definitely got the dub. We just need to keep going.”

Many viewers watching at home did not take kindly to Jackson’s flippant word choice.

“Did Lamar Jackson seriously just make a suicide joke? Wtf?,” one person wrote via X. “That is such poor taste.”

In addition to Jackson, some also criticized Rinaldi, who chuckled at Jackson’s joke.

“Lamar Jackson making a joke about suicide when it came to the Ravens needing a win was an embarrassment,” one viewer commented. “And Tom Rinaldi laughing in the background is the cherry on top. Do better.”

Another wrote, “Did Lamar Jackson just say people as re on a suicide watch over football? That is not funny. Both Lamar and that media person should be ashamed. One for saying and the other laughing. Suicde is a serious problem that people deal with and you have no idea what one goes through.”

Us Weekly has reached out to the Ravens for comment.

Jackson completed 12 of 15 passes for 182 yards and a touchdown in the win, a step in the right direction for a team that was one of the preseason favorites to emerge from the AFC.

“We’ve got to win these games to get to the playoffs, and win these playoff games to get to the Super Bowl,” Jackson told the media after the game. “But it starts with the game that’s in front of us.”

Jackson’s performance earned the praise of Tom Brady, who called the game from the broadcast booth for Fox.

“He’s like superhuman,” Brady said postgame. “I call him ‘The Eraser.’ He just erases things that come up when you see bad football.”

The Ravens return to action Sunday, September at home against the Buffalo Bills.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org.