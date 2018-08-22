Grab some sunglasses because it’s getting shady! Carson Kressley, who starred as the fashion expert in Queer Eye for the Straight Guy from 2003 to 2007, opened up about how TV has changed in a new interview, while subtly dissing the Queer Eye reboot.

“I’m thrilled that they’re nominated, but it was a little more groundbreaking back when we won an Emmy in 2004,” he told Variety at the Television Academy’s celebration of nominees at the NeueHouse in Hollywood on Monday, August 20.

However, he also added that he felt blessed to be where he’s at in his career. “We’re so lucky to work in TV,” the 48-year-old designer said. “It’s really having a renaissance right now and so inclusive and diverse.”

Queer Eye was rebooted in February 2018 and has since had two seasons, with a third hitting Netflix in 2019. Ahead of the premiere, Us Weekly caught up with the new cast – Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness and Tan France – who revealed that the original cast has been very helpful and supportive.

“We are all involved on DMs on Instagram. Carson just said, ‘Tan, I want you to understand that you need to have fun now because there’s so much going on.’ It is a whirlwind,” France told Us in February. “He was saying, ‘Just take a moment and realize what is happening and enjoy the moment.’ That was really important because the amount of times that I’ve gotten caught up is so often.”

Berk said Kressley also gave him advice. “He has always told us to enjoy the moment, because fast forward 15 years you’re going to be introducing the next five,” the new design expert said.

Seasons 1 and 2 of Queer Eye are streaming on Netflix.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!