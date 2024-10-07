Bobby Berk may love to dance — but he doesn’t think Dancing With the Stars is in his future.

“They’ve been trying for years and I say no because Jonathan [van Ness] and Karamo [Brown] made me feel like I was a horrible dancer the last nine years,” Berk, 43, exclusively told Us Weekly at ChainFEST LA on Saturday, October 5. “I used to think I was a good dancer. People told me I was a good dancer but they always made fun of me and Antoni [Porowski] because they thought they [we] were the best dancers, and so now I have to say no.”

Berk noted that he can’t go on the show because he’ll remember Van Ness and Karamo’s voices in his head.

“I’ll always hear Jonathan and Karamo in the back of my head being like, ‘Girl. You have no rhythm,’” he explained.

Berk, who starred on Netflix’s Queer Eye from 2018 to 2024, may not be starring on DWTS anytime soon, but he is busy “working on some new shows” while reflecting on his time on Queer Eye.

“It’s been great! You know, nine seasons we did,” he shared with Us. “I was just texting with Karamo on the way over here. We live down the street from each other, so we’re still very close.”

In November 2023, Berk announced that he was leaving the Netflix show after seven years.

“You know I had a really great experience for seven years. And you know, for me, it was just time to move on to other things,” he told Us in May, adding that he’s working on “some scripted shows” and his design firm. “I’d had it before Queer Eye and still have it. It’s been a lot of fun.”

Aside from his creative endeavors, Berk has also been focused on his relationship with his husband, Dewey Do, who is a facial surgeon.

“One of the perks is he’s a facial surgeon. The problem though is that he’s a facial surgeon,” he joked with Us at ChainFEST LA on Saturday. “So we’ll be at dinner and I’ll see him and I’m like, ‘What are you looking at?’ He’s like, ‘Well, do you want me to fix it or not?’”

While he has been busy with work and his husband, Berk also attended ChainFEST LA, the largest celebration of chain restaurants in Los Angeles. Berk shared he was excited to try “all of it.”

“White Castle. Red Lobster. There’s a lot more here than there was the last time,” he gushed. “I haven’t even looked yet, but I mean, whatever I start with, I’ll probably end up with the Pepto. Johnny Rockets, the burger last year was amazing, so I’m sure it’s gonna be really, really good this year. Dutch Brothers, I’ve never had before.”

With reporting by Lanae Brody