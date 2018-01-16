Rachel Lindsay Blogs ‘The Bachelor’: ‘I Literally Screamed at the TV’

Former Bachelorette star Rachel Lindsay will be blogging exclusively with Us Weekly each week about her opinion on Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s journey to find love on The Bachelor. Check back every Tuesday for her recap!

Welcome to my official Bachelor recap where I will give you the real, the raw, and the rundown on my take of each week’s episode! So sit back, relax, grab a glass of something and let’s get down to the details of this week’s episode.

This week did not disappoint good ole Bachelor Nation, as it was full of tears, jeers, fears and a Krystal. We pick up right where we left off with the Krystal and Bibiana drama still looming in the mansion from the night before. Rather than learn a lesson on humility or just simply play the game, Krystal pops off this episode by stating, “Toes will get stepped on.” In my opinion, I truly believe she meant to say “women will get stepped on” because that is exactly what she did throughout this episode.

My personal Fairy Godfather, Chris Harrison, surprises the women first thing in the morning by bringing out a date card. I always appreciate these early morning surprises because we get to see the women in their natural state, which to me is refreshing and more beautiful. Chris reminds the women that not everyone will have a date this week and it is important to take advantage of the time they have with Arie. I literally screamed at the television, “Chris, stop! You’re going the wrong way,” as this speech is all the ammunition Krystal needs to step on not one, not two, but all of the women again this week.

Maquel, Jacqueline, Lauren B., Tia, Marikh, Bekah M., Bibiana and Krystal are all chosen for the first date this week with the date card reading, “It’s all about the ring.” The girls arrive and run into the ring to meet Arie and learn that they will be wrestling. It’s clear some are excited, but most are terrified. Personally, I would have loved this date and could have used it during my days living in the mansion. The ladies soon learn they will be battling one another but will get some coaching tips by two professional wrestlers from G.L.O.W. (Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling). Somehow, the memo was lost on the role these women were supposed to be playing with the Bachelor ladies because rather than critique the women, they heavily criticized them. The memo, just in case they forgot, was that this was not a revitalization of their careers and this was not a comeback. You were invited as guests so please act accordingly. Thank you!

Their actions resonated heavily with some of the women and sent Bibiana and Tia running out of the ring in tears. Bibiana, I expected more from you. Let’s just say if Big Rach had been in the ring with G.L.O.W. and they spoke to me like that, they would not be glowing anymore! The highlight of this date was none other than the Pretty Boy Pitbull, Kenny King!

I can sum up the nighttime portion of this date with three things: kissing, the use of hands or the lack thereof and more kissing. Bekah M. gets the rose and I feel like Arie is extremely intrigued by her because she is something different for him. In sticking with the car theme this season, I would say Arie is more used to a BMW 3-series but Bekah M. is a Ferrari.

Meanwhile, the ladies at the mansion get another date card and learn that Lauren S. is getting a one-on-one date with Arie. Is it just me or does it seem too early to have this many one-on-one dates? This thought does not even seem to cross Lauren’s mind as she is giggling her way to her date. The date card read, “You had me at Merlot,” and Lauren pulled out her magnifying glass, pipe and Sherlock Holmes hat to decode that the date had to do with wine.

The date is in wine country and it is absolutely breathtaking and romantic. Now what is not romantic is Lauren’s incessant gabbing. Poor Arie asked Lauren to talk more about herself and she talked about 31 versions of herself. The conversation overwhelmed Arie so much that he resorted to eating the food on the date! Yes, this date exposed the rare sighting of seeing the bachelor actually eat. Needless to say, the date was so much of a disaster that even Lauren saw it coming. Arie, accordingly, eliminates Lauren but at least she did not leave empty handed. She flew out on a private plane, went to Napa and remembered to grab her jacket as she was being eliminated.

As Lauren was getting the boot, Krystal was designating herself as the resident house expert. Her expertise is rooted in the fact that she is the only one that has been on a group date and a one-on-one. Her “expertise” did not sit well with the women and I am sure they are calling her every word but “expert” in their heads.

Another date card comes in and reveals a second group date. The ladies learn they will be working and playing with dogs. Arie’s dog Ashton attends the date as well. (I truly thought about skipping a review on this date all-together due to my allegiance to Copper but I will put my emotions to the side, just this once.) The ladies proceed to unsuccessfully perform tricks with their dogs in front of an audience. Perhaps the real gem of this date is once again, the reenactments related to Annaliese’s fears. We thought we had come to the end of the road of Annaliese’s fears at the bumper car date, but no, she reveals that she previously had a traumatic experience with dogs. During the nighttime portion of the date, Chelsea, Caroline, and Becca K. progress in their relationships with Arie.

The following day is a rose ceremony and tensions are high as the women desperately try to maximize their time with Arie. Most of the ladies are able to connect with him, in various ways, but Bibiana and Annaliese continue to take L’s when it comes to developing a relationship with Arie. Bibiana sets up a romantic setting for Arie and her to enjoy. She, however, never got to use it because all the other women in the mansion used it first. Annaliese, on the other hand, after starting to read the writing on the wall and every blatant context clue, decides to confront Arie about their relationship. In turn, he tells her that he does not see a future with her. Arie walks Annaliese out and sends her home before the rose ceremony. One can only conclude that Annaliese will now have a fear of roses.

At the rose ceremony, the women are concerned as they are now aware of the premature departures of Lauren S. and Annaliese. Ultimately, my girl Bibiana gets eliminated but what I do appreciate is that she remained hopeful until the very end. She did not allow the circumstances to defeat her and always maintained her worth. Can you tell I am a fan?

I always appreciate the end of the episode because it means I get to see the dramatic previews for next week! I cannot wait to watch and I cannot wait to recap my thoughts. So tune in next week for another Rundown with Rach on my real and raw take of Arie and his journey!

The Bachelor airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!