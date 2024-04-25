Rachel Recchia Thinks taking a Break from BiP is Good

Rachel Recchia thinks Bachelor in Paradise should make a few changes if the spinoff series returns.

When former BiP star Caelynn Miller-Keyes noted season 9 of the show was “interesting,” Rachel — who was a contestant — agreed.

“It was just so stupid,” Rachel, 28, reflected on the Thursday, April 25, episode of the “Almost Famous” podcast. “Like, looking back, not one couple is together.”

At the end of BiP season 9, three couples left the beaches of Mexico together — Aven Jones and Kylee Russell, Eliza Isichei and Aaron Bryant, and Kat Izzo and John Henry Spurlock. Within days of the finale episode airing in December 2023, all three pairs had broken up.

“I think we’re just getting to the point, too, where I think the season of Paradise before mine, everyone was still really open to going there and meeting people and doing it, like, organically — of course there’s always, like, the DMs,” Rachel said. “But this season it felt so, … everyone knew what they were doing before they went down. And if you didn’t know, you were just out of the loop.”

Rachel added that the rumors of BiP “taking a break” is “probably a good thing.” She noted, “Maybe they can find a new way to do it.”

Rachel said that she doesn’t know “anyone who is going” on BiP, and thinks “normally by now we would know.” But she added, “Fingers crossed they bring it back.”

Rachel suggested that future BiP contestants should not hesitate before pursuing connections.

“I think it was just a little too … people didn’t want to step on toes,” she said. “People didn’t want to look stupid, where I think that’s the beauty of it, is like taking chances and looking dumb. I feel like maybe that’s why this season fell really, really flat.”

Rachel, who first appeared on season 26 of The Bachelor when she vied for the affections of Clayton Echard, joked that she “dated everyone” during her season of BiP.

Despite dipping her toe into the dating pool — pursuing romances with the likes of Brayden Bowers and Jordan Vandergriff — Rachel ultimately left the show single. She noted, “I just think it was maybe, like, too close to my season.”

Rachel decided to give love a second chance during BiP season 9, after her stint co-starring as the Bachelorette with Gabby Windey. Rachel ended season 19 of The Bachelorette happily engaged to Tino Franco, but their relationship was short-lived. The twosome called it quits after Tino kissed another woman while their romance was rocky post-filming.

Despite Aven, who was Rachel’s runner-up, making an attempt to win her back during the After the Final rose episode, Rachel left her season single.

As for her current dating status, Rachel said she’s in her “single” girl era. “Not too much fun at all, but fingers crossed,” she added on Thursday. “I’ve been in the single girl days for awhile.”