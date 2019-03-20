Retracting her words. Ramona Singer issued a public apology on Wednesday, March 20, ahead of the upcoming Real Housewives of New York City episode in which she makes less-than-ideal comments about Bethenny Frankel’s late on-off boyfriend, Dennis Shields.

“I cringed when I saw what I said about Dennis in tonight’s episode,” Singer, 62, tweeted ahead of the third episode of season 11. “It definitely wasn’t one of my finer moments. I respected and liked him very much and I sincerely apologize to his family and Bethenny for my thoughtless comments.”

She also took to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday to share a similar sentiment in a note that read almost word-for-word what her tweet said. Though it’s unclear all of what Singer said about Shields, she can be heard asking costar Sonja Morgan, “How smart can Dennis be? I mean, he was on drugs,” during the teaser for the episode.

Shields was found dead of an apparent prescription drug overdose at age 51 in his NYC apartment in August 2018. The banker and Frankel, 48, had secretly gotten engaged four months before his death.

An insider told Us Weekly in August that though the reality star and Shields “were very back and forth,” they “were definitely making plans to move forward with things and trying to make it work.”

Frankel broke down over Shields on an episode of the hit Bravo series earlier this month. “The Bryn element was another sucker punch,” the Skinnygirl CEO told pals during the episode referring to how Shields’ death affected her 8-year-old daughter. “She said, ‘Mommy, does Dennis still have a phone number?’ So I said, ‘Yeah.’ … So she goes, ‘I want to text him.’”

She added through tears: “I’ve never in my life experienced this moment, this feeling, this hysteria.” Frankel shares Bryn with ex-husband Jason Hoppy.

The Real Housewives of New York City airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

