A trip down memory lane. Univision star Raúl De Molina opened up about the 20th anniversary of his popular daytime talk show, El Gordo y La Flaca (The Fattie and the Skinny), and more in an exclusive interview with Us Weekly.

The pop culture phenomenon, filmed in Miami and cohosted by Lili Estefan, breaks down the hottest celebrity news stories and lands the biggest interviews in daytime. The most talked about star of 2018? The 59-year-old personality rattled off a few. “The Kardashians now are part of the show daily. We talk about them every day,” he told Us. “We mention Justin Bieber almost every day and we talk about Jennifer Lopez and whatever she is doing.”

De Molina added that the “Jenny From the Block” songstress, 49, is one of his dream guests. “I would love [to have] Jennifer Lopez [on the show]. I think she’s a great. She’s not only very famous in the American market, she’s also a star in the Spanish market. I have interviewed her on many occasions, but she has not been on the actual show.”

And while interviewing the rich and famous for a living sounds like a dream, the Emmy Award-winning personality admits cohosting a live talk show for the last two decades has been no easy feat. “Before I got into television, a lot of hosts were kissing ass to the celebrities,” he explained. “We respect celebrities. We ask them the questions that we have to ask them — especially me. That’s why I try not to be friendly with a lot of celebrities. I will go out with them for dinner. I respect them and all, but if you have to ask them a question, you have to ask them a question.”

When the Cuba native is not entertaining audiences across the globe, he’s planning his annual Art Basel party in Miami. The event, which brings out heavy-hitting talent including Sammy Sosa and Juan Pablo Montoya, is one of the most sought after invitations of the year.

“I’ll have about 200 people invited,” De Molina said of this year’s festivities. “People from around the world … all over the place. I have people confirmed from Turkey, from Switzerland, from India and London. It takes a lot of preparation — about six months. I have been hosting this party for the last 17 years.”

El Gordo y La Flaca airs Univision weekdays at 4:00 p.m. ET.

