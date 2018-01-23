Teddi Mellencamp’s “glam circle” quickly turned into Dorit Kemsley’s apology tour. On the Tuesday, January 23, episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Teddi threw a spa day to thank the girls for bringing her to Las Vegas for her birthday, and it was anything but relaxing.

The Tale of Two Times

After Teddi found out from Kyle Richards that Dorit did not think she was an hour late to meet her for drinks in last week’s episode, she was determined to set the record — and time — straight. She asked Dorit to come to her spa day early, and much to Teddi’s surprise, Dorit arrived on time for their chat.

The duo debates what time they were supposed to meet — 4 p.m. or 4:30 p.m. — and come to the conclusion that it was a miscommunication. Their argument then shifts to accusing each other of talking about one another to the other ladies. Despite agreeing to let it go, both women jump on Kyle when she arrives at the spa day to find out what she thinks of the situation.

Dorit and Teddi have the same fight about their miscommunication, and once again, agree to drop it.

Sold Out Apology Tour

Right after Dorit calms one storm, Camille Grammer arrives. The pair have not seen each other since Dorit got drunk at Kyle’s dinner party and called Camille a “stupid c—t.”

Just as Camille lays down to enjoy a facial, Dorit runs over to apologize for the other night. Camille fills Dorit in on some of the other comments she made including, “Camille, I want you to be a Godfather and put on a strap on.” Based on Dorit’s face, she was horrified, but chalks it up to a bad joke.

The two women make up, but in her confessional, Camille reveals that she isn’t sure if she could ever have a real relationship with Dorit and that she doesn’t trust her.

Dog Eat Dog World

Elsewhere in Beverly Hills, Lisa Vanderpump and Ken Todd opened up about the lawsuit their former dog rescue partner filed against them. The woman is claiming Ken got physical during a confrontation about the business, but the Vanderpump Dog owners deny it.

While it seems like Vanderpump is going to confront Lisa Rinna about bringing up the lawsuit at dinner with some of the girls, she decides it was fair game to talk about because it was all over the press.

Tell Us: Do you think Dorit’s truces with Teddi and Camille will last? And did Vanderpump go too easy on Rinna?

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Bravo Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

