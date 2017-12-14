Italy is for lovers, according to Melissa Gorga’s denim jacket. According to the actual Real Housewives of New Jersey, Italy is for fighting, crying, and getting booted from restaurants. Siggy Flicker was still upset with Margaret Josephs for referencing Hitler during their fight about the Posche fashion show, but she vowed to leave that “elephant in the room” alone until a better time (i.e. after the trip was over).

Before They Were Real Housewives

Upon arriving at the hotel, Dolores Catania swapped around the room keys so that she and Siggy could room together. “The first time Margaret referenced Hitler, I was in such shock that I couldn’t speak,” Siggy told the cameras. She also told Dolores she was going to confront Margaret that night – in other words, her plan to wait until they got back lasted for about five minutes.

Working Girls

Melissa and Margaret went to a showroom to check out items that Melissa could potentially bring back for her store in Jersey. As they rode to their destination, they commiserated about about the drama that happened at the Posche fashion show. Upon arrival, Melissa quickly found many items to buy – at least for herself. It seemed she did as much shopping for her own closet as she did for her boutique, but (as Margaret pointed out), Melissa’s boutique basically is her closet, so it all worked out.

Pre-gaming Begins

Before meeting for dinner, Teresa Giudice, Danielle Staub, Melissa, and Margaret got together for some champagne. Teresa and Danielle had already spent a large portion of the afternoon regrouping about what had gone down at the fashion show so it seemed that it wasn’t if but when a massive fight would break out. Joined by Dolores and Siggy, the group went out for their first big Italian meal.

Real Housewives' Bikini Bodies

Siggy insisted that she had indisputably stuck up for Teresa to Kim D., prompting Melissa to reenact the moment that Dolores and Siggy announced they were still walking in the show even Kim D. had accused Teresa of cheating. Dolores then admitted that she felt badly about it after the fact. Melissa said she didn’t know that and the tension between them seemed to cool a bit.

All Hell Breaks Loose

That’s when Siggy brought up the Hitler comment, telling Margaret the reference was totally inappropriate. “I am the daughter of a Holocaust survivor,” Siggy said before calling Margaret anti-Semitic and claiming Margaret couldn’t stand Jews. “How dare you say I can’t stand Jews!” Margaret blasted back. “To call me anti-Semitic, that’s a bulls—t move!” Margaret shouted. To the camera, Margaret said, “How dare she be hurtful and disgusting,” while insisting the Siggy was only trying to deflect. When Danielle jumped in, Siggy told her she had only known Margaret for five seconds and her opinion didn’t matter. “You’re disgusting,” Siggy said. “You’re f—k up.”

Danielle then called Siggy a “bitch” and a “hypocrite” and a “liar.” Oh, and a “f—ing whore.” Siggy shouted back that she should “act like a lady.” Danielle threw some glassware around and stormed out – and then the entire group basically got kicked out of the restaurant. “I am so embarrassed,” Melissa said.

Most Tumultuous Reality TV Relationships

“Danielle and Margaret are constantly attacking Siggy and I,” Dolores said. “Once again, we stand alone,” she added. Siggy was flabbergasted that neither Teresa nor Melissa stuck up for them to Margaret or Danielle.

The Morning After

Danielle admitted that she is very sensitive to being dismissed. “Don’t come from me. Don’t come for my friends, and I will be fine,” Danielle added to the camera with a sweet smile. In another room, Siggy and Dolores still felt that Margaret hadn’t taken any personal accountability for what she’d said.

Melissa had organized a canal tour for the group, but both Danielle and Siggy decided to stay home. Melissa suggested that since they were both staying back, they should meet up and talk it out. (What could go wrong?)

Peace Talks

Siggy and Danielle did meet up. “Let me start off by saying how sorry I am for dismissing you,” Siggy said. Danielle told Siggy that she was “out of her body” because she had been so angry. Siggy then told Danielle that she had brought Margaret into the group and was very hurt when Margaret called her Soggy Flicker. (In case Danielle had forgotten this point since Siggy had only mentioned it about 10,000 times so far this season.)

Siggy said the “energy just doesn’t work” and Danielle said she felt Margaret felt the same. Danielle said she forgave Siggy but they would have to take “baby steps” toward a real friendship.

Dolores Defends Siggy

In another part of town, Dolores defended Siggy to the rest of the group. “I do not think you’re anti-Semitic but I do think you’re anti-Siggy, though,” Dolores said to Margaret. “I might have said the same thing to you – maybe worse,” Dolores added. “It just seemed that because Siggy doesn’t like Margaret, you’re not giving her a chance,” Teresa interjected to Dolores. Dolores then said that she didn’t think Siggy and Margaret were ever going to really be friends.

All of this might end up being moot, however, because back at the hotel, Siggy called her husband to fill him on the Margaret drama and he advised her to just come home early.

Tell Us: Do you think Siggy overreacted to Danielle?

RHONJ airs Wednesdays on Bravo at 9 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!