The Real Housewives of New York City want another good apple to join their bunch. Tinsley Mortimer, Carole Radziwill and Dorinda Medley recently sat down with Us Weekly while filming a Coupon Cabin commercial in Mortimer’s New York City apartment. Watch the exclusive video above to see who the ladies want to steal from Beverly Hills for their cast, and watch them open up about their favorite RHONY moment from the last 10 seasons.

In unison the ladies told Us that they want Beverly Hills housewife Erika “Jayne” Girardi to move her and her glam squad from the West coast to the East coast. “I love that girl, I would love for that girl to be in New York,” Mortimer, 42, exclaimed. “She’s gorge, she’s amazing!”

“And talented!” Radziwill, 54, chimed in.

For Medley, 53, the pop star, 46, was an easy answer: “She’s just so confident, she puts herself out there and she’s ageless which I love! And she’d fit in! We want you! Do a crossover?”

The RHONY cast also opened up to Us about their favorite moments from their time on the Bravo show. For Medley, who joined the cast in season 7, there were almost too many iconic moments to choose from.

“I love when I did ‘I cooked, I cleaned, I made it nice,’” the Bravo star told Us. “I feel most comfortable when I’m in the Berkshires.”

“Yeah, but the Dorinda ‘clip’ [scene] was also amazing,” Mortimer suggested. Radziwill remembered: “[That] was so amazing. The gangster lunch in the Bronx!”

Radziwill, who joined the cast during season 5, fondly reminisced about her favorite moment from set. “It sounds corny, but the moment I met Adam [Kenworthy] in Luann’s kitchen. It’s such an interesting thing to have on tape, because now three and a half years later I know him so well, we’ve been through so much. But you can look back at that moment,” she said. “Also, I think when I ran the marathon and they were there at the finish line.”

“I was crying!” Mortimer recalled.

Mortimer’s favorite memory was easy for her to remember: “For me, it was obviously meeting Scott [Kluth],” the socialite, who is back for her second season of RHONY, explained. “Total blind date, [I] was properly drunk, but had a great time, and we kissed on camera, first time I grabbed him!”

“I knew that you guys would get along, but I had no idea a year plus later we would still be talking Tinsley and Scott,” Radziwill, who set the pair up in 2017, told Us.

After reminiscing, the housewives also revealed to Us how they get a deal when it comes to their favorite sport: shopping! To hear the ladies dish on their shopping secrets, best places to get a bargain and more, watch the video above.

The Real Housewives of New York City airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

