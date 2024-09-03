Reggie Bush is ready to put on his dancing shoes — but there’s a catch.

In an exclusive interview with Us Weekly, Bush, 39, reveals he’d sign up to be a contestant on Dancing With the Stars if his wife, Lilit Avagyan, is right by his side.

“They reached out to me a few times,” Bush, who spoke to Us via his partnership with Modelo’s Full-Time Fan Recruitment Contest, says about the reality competition series. “I told them twice, I will only do it if my wife is my partner.”

Avagyan, 36, certainly has the pedigree to meet the moment. A professional dancer and choreographer with decades of experience, Avagyan appeared on the Dancing With the Stars live show in Las Vegas and even performed as a backup dancer for Ashlee Simpson during season 6 of DWTS in 2008.

Related: Every 'Dancing With the Stars' Pro Through the Years: Where Are They Now? Mirrorball champs or not, Dancing With the Stars has featured some impeccable professional dancers in the years since the ABC competition series premiered in 2005. Derek Hough, Cheryl Burke and Maksim Chmerkovskiy are among the talent who have lit up the ballroom. Some of the show’s stars went on to achieve major success in their careers while […]

Whether or not the couple — who celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary in August — ever two-step on television together, Bush says plenty of other reality TV offers have come his family’s way over the years.

Bush and Avagyan share daughter Briseis, 11, and sons Uriah, 9 and Agyeman, 7.

“People have reached out to us here and there,” the former USC star says. “They’ve just fallen apart for whatever reason. But I think my family is perfect for reality TV. We bring so many different elements and unique experiences, as well.”

Bush gushes over how his family has blended his love of football and his wife’s passion for dance to create one heck of an eclectic, culturally diverse household.

“My kids are amazing, as well,” he says. “They speak fluent Armenian. They’re learning Spanish. Obviously, they’re very athletic.”

Bush continues, “My kids really, really have an opportunity to be cultured and to understand many different cultures. That’s something that I’m so proud of. That’s going to help them in life going forward. I think our family is perfectly tailored for reality TV.”

In the meantime, Bush — who works as a college football analyst for Fox Sports — is celebrating the sport’s return with Modelo’s Full-Time Fan Recruiting Contest, in which the beer brand is recruiting college football’s most dedicated fans to win a trip to the 2025 College Football Playoff National Championship in Atlanta.

Related: 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 33 Pros: Who's In and Who's Out? It’s nearly time to return to the ballroom for season 33 of Dancing With the Stars. The ABC reality competition series was officially renewed in May, and the first season 33 contestant, Olympic gymnast and viral sensation Stephen Nedoroscik, was announced in August. “From Paris to #DWTS!🥉 We’re thrilled to welcome pommel horse legend @stephen_nedoroscik […]

“I get to help some people be recruited in the same fashion that I was recruited as a player,” Bush, who had his 2005 Heisman Trophy reinstated earlier this year, explained. “This is an opportunity for people to live out a small part of their dream, to be a part of Team Modelo and to be able to meet me at the National Championship game.”

Bush will analyze videos submitted by college football fans, looking to find those who demonstrate the most grit, passion and loyalty to their school.

To earn a spot on the Team Modelo roster, fans can submit a brief video submission at modelousa.com/pages/cfpcontest-2024. The contest is open through October 22 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

– Reporting by Christina Garibaldi