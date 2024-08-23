It’s nearly time to return to the ballroom for season 33 of Dancing With the Stars.

The ABC reality competition series was officially renewed in May, and the first season 33 contestant, Olympic gymnast and viral sensation Stephen Nedoroscik, was announced in August.

“From Paris to #DWTS!🥉 We’re thrilled to welcome pommel horse legend @stephen_nedoroscik as the first star of the season,” the official Dancing With the Stars Instagram page wrote via Instagram.

Nedoroscik went on to display his breakdancing moves — which looked a lot like his pommel horse routine with no pommel horse — on Good Morning America. He also noted that he hopes to bring some of his gymnastics tricks to the show.

“Maybe a backflip or handstand,” he said. “I want to have fun with it.”

Keep scrolling for everything we know so far about season 33 of DWTS:

When Does Season 33 of ‘DWTS’ Premiere?

Season 3 kicks off on ABC and Disney+ Tuesday, September 17, at 8 p.m. ET. New episodes will air Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

Who Are the Judges for ‘DWTS’ Season 33?

Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli will all return as judges, ABC confirmed via Instagram in August.

“Honored to be back❤️and looking forward to an incredible season 33 of @dancingwiththestars ! 💃🏻🕺🏽🪩. See you all soon! 😘😘😘,” Inaba commented on the Instagram announcement.

Who Are the Hosts for ‘DWTS’ Season 33?

Julianne Hough and Alfonso Ribeiro will resume their cohosting duties after helming the show together for the first time last season.

Who Is in the ‘DWTS’ Season 33 Cast?

While Nedoroscik is the only confirmed cast member thus far, other rumored participants include former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce and/or his wife, Kylie Kelcie, Golden Bachelor alum Gerry Turner and Olympic rugby player Ilona Maher.

The DWTS pros who will be dancing alongside this season’s stars have also not yet been announced.

When Is the ‘DWTS’ Season 33 Finale?

Although a finale date has not yet been announced, DWTS typically wraps up in late November. Last year’s season finale, however, fell on December 5.

Who Won Season 32 of ‘DWTS?’

Last season’s champions were actress Xochitl Gomez and her partner, Val Chmerkovskiy. Jason Mraz and Danielle Karagach placed second while Ariana Madix and Pasha Pashkov placed third.