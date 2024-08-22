Stephen Nedoroscik already won two bronze medals at the 2024 Olympics — and now he’s setting out to take home the coveted mirrorball trophy on Dancing With the Stars.

Nedoroscik, 25, is the first celebrity contestant to be cast on season 33 of the ABC competition series, which will premiere on Tuesday, September 17. Although the rest of the star-studded cast — and their pro partners — will be announced at a later date, Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough are confirmed to return as cohosts, while Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough will be back at the judges’ table.

Nedoroscik became a viral sensation during the 2024 Paris Olympics for his pommel horse skills, quickly earning the nickname “pommel horse guy.” Viewers fell even more in love over the course of the games, swooning over Nedoroscik’s bespectacled Clark Kent vibes and his uncanny ability to nap just about anywhere. (The athlete went viral when he appeared to take a short snooze while competing in the men’s team gymnastics final on July 29.)

“We get there earlier and then warm up and then march out and compete,” Nedoroscik explained of his meditative moment during an August episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “So, finally, when it got to [pommel] horse, I needed to calm down. So all I’m doing there is I’m tilting my head back and doing my breathing exercises and visualizing a lot — like, a hundred times.”

Nedoroscik has seemingly taken all of his newfound adoration in stride, but adorable, endearing behavior isn’t the only attribute the athlete brought to the Olympic table.

Nedoroscik and his fellow Team USA gymnasts — Brody Malone, Fred Richard, Asher Hong and Paul Juda — secured the first U.S. men’s gymnastics team’s first medal in 16 years when they won bronze in the men’s team final.

“It was just the greatest moment of my life, I think,” Nedoroscik told reporters after his performance. “[I’m] so happy to have been there.”

Days later, Nedoroscik won a second bronze medal in the men’s pommel horse final, placing behind Ireland’s Rhys McClenaghan and Kazakhstan’s Nariman Kurbanov.

Now, with the Olympics in the rearview mirror — at least until Los Angeles 2028 — Nedoroscik is setting his sights on a different goal: dancing. Rumors began to swirl that the gymnast was a possible choice for DWTS earlier this month, and he has been a popular fancast since before the closing ceremonies even began. (He landed at the top of Us Weekly’s DWTS Paris Olympians wish list alongside the likes of Jordan Chiles and Australian breakdancer Raygun.)

Nedoroscik addressed speculation that he would appear on season 33 during an August 14 interview with Access Hollywood. The Massachusetts native shared that while dancing is one of his biggest insecurities, he is “the type of guy who pushes boundaries.”

Nedoroscik pointed to the Olympics as its own type of “uncomfortable environment” he was able to face head on.

“I’ve gotten comfortable with being uncomfortable, so definitely not out of the question,” he told the outlet. When asked if he was game to try for the mirrorball trophy, his response was, “We’ll see.”

Beyond his athletic achievements, Nedoroscik is also a passionate advocate for men’s gymnastics and works to raise awareness for the sport. He is also dedicated to supporting individuals with low vision, using his platform to promote inclusivity and accessibility in the gymnastics community and beyond.

Dancing With the Stars season 33 premieres on ABC and Disney+ Tuesday, September 17, at 8 p.m. ET. Episodes are available to watch next day on Hulu.