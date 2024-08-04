Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Entertainment

Gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik Has ‘Eye on Something Shinier’ After Winning Bronze in Men’s Pommel Horse

By
Gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik Has Eye on Something Shinier After Winning Bronze in Men's Pommel Horse
Stephen Nedoroscik Julian Finney/Getty Images

Stephen Nedoroscik already has his eye on the next Summer Olympics.

The gymnast, 25, competed on Saturday, August 3, finishing third at the 2024 Paris Olympics in the men’s pommel horse final, behind Ireland’s Rhys McClenaghan and Kazakhstan’s Nariman Kurbanov.

“Bronze team. Bronze horse. I am forever grateful to have had this opportunity. This Olympic experience has been everything and more. Thank you to everyone who has supported me,” Nedoroscik wrote in the Saturday, August 3 post.

“Bronze is a great achievement, but I got eyes for something shinier in my future #2028,” he added, hinting at the 2028 Los Angeles Summer Olympics and a potential gold medal.

Simone Biles Medal Olympics

Related: Every Medal Team USA Won at the 2024 Paris Olympics

Nedoroscik quickly won over viewers when he helped lead the U.S. men’s gymnastics team to their first Olympic medal in 16 years, securing the bronze on Monday, July 29, alongside teammates Brody Malone, Fred Richard, Asher Hong and Paul Juda.

Since then many have been geeking out over Nedoroscik, and apparently that includes The Fault in Our Stars author John Green. Nedoroscik named Green when ​​a reporter asked him who is the most famous person he’s interacted with on social media, and the writer responded gleefully.

“THIS IS THE GREATEST MOMENT OF MY LIFE. LOVE YOU @GymnastSteve,” Green said via X.

In addition to getting recognition from other famous people, Nedoroscik went viral after a photo of him relaxing as he waited for his turn to compete became a meme.

The Highs and Lows of the 2024 Summer Olympics From the Opening Ceremony to a Swim Cap Hero

Related: All the Highs and Lows from the Wild 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris

“Obsessed with this one guy on the US men’s gymnastics team who looks like he’s getting his phd in anthropology and his only job is pommel horse,” one fan tweeted via X on July 29. Viewers also appreciated how Nedoroscik removed his glasses for his routine, in a move that earned comparisons to Superman’s alter ego, Clark Kent.

Get These ‘Comfortable and Flattering’ Wide Leg Yoga Pants now for 22% off!

Deal of the Day

Get These ‘Comfortable and Flattering’ Wide Leg Yoga Pants now for 22% off! View Deal

As Nedoroscik’s popularity soared, his girlfriend, Tess McCracken, shared his reaction to the newfound attention, telling E! News on August 1, that he was “taken aback” by the love he received.

“I was trying to show him things, like, ‘You’re a meme, you are viral. Look at all this stuff,’” she continued. “And he loved them. He laughed at them. And at that point, they were just starting. We didn’t know what it was about to turn into.”

As for her favorite meme, McCracken told E! News, “My favorite so far has been the ‘and your friend Steve, do-do-do-do-do-do-do Steve.’ I love that one.”

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!