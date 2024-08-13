Dancing With the Stars season 33 is coming soon, and Us Weekly has some suggestions for which Olympic athletes should join the cast.

The ABC dance competition has a history of highlighting professional athletes on the show, with several Olympians gracing the stage through the years. Shawn Johnson, Misty May-Treanor, Johnny Weir, Nastia Liukin and more of Team USA’s most memorable names have taken on the challenge of learning ballroom dance — with some scoring perfect 10s and others falling flat.

The 2024 Paris Olympics brought back some familiar faces from past Summer Games and introduced sports lovers to a new generation of star athletes, from gymnastics phenom Stephen Nedoroscik (a.k.a. Pommel Horse Guy) to rugby trailblazer/TikTok sensation Ilona Maher.

With another Olympics in the books, Us is left wondering what the fan favorites from Team USA and beyond will do next — and whether a mirrorball trophy might be in their futures.

Scroll down for the dream cast of Olympians on DWTS season 33:

Jordan Chiles

With all the drama surrounding her bronze medal — Us firmly believes it should be hers to keep — Chiles could use another shiny object to put on display, and a mirrorball trophy seems like the perfect option. Two of her teammates have previously competed on the show — Simone Biles in 2017 and Suni Lee in 2021 — so Chiles could get the inside scoop on how to prepare for the pressure of the DWTS ballroom.

Stephen Nedoroscik

Even before the Olympic closing ceremony, fans were calling for the pommel horse sensation to try his hand at ballroom dance. If his feet can move as quickly as his hands while solving a Rubik’s cube, Us likes his odds for winning big.

Ilona Maher

The U.S. rugby star kept Us laughing throughout the Paris Olympics — and she won over a legion of famous sports fans, including Jason and Kylie Kelce. Her passion and personality could take her a long way in the competition, and she has the support of her social media following to keep earning her votes from week to week. Plus, with the show’s track record for sparking romances outside the ballroom, Maher might get even more out of the experience than just dance lessons.

Tara Davis-Woodhall

Viewers love to see a supportive spouse in the crowd, and if Hunter Woodhall‘s energy at the Olympics was any indication, he’d likely be sitting front row in the DWTS audience each week to cheer for his wife as she aims for ballroom gold. Davis-Woodhall’s impressive performance in Paris and her post-competition style (ex. that iconic cowboy hat) left Us wondering how she’d leap through a waltz or jive.

Raygun

Breaking may not have been a success at the Paris Olympics, but Australia’s Rachael Gunn (a.k.a. Raygun) certainly made an impression. She earned a total of zero points from the Olympic judges — but could she work toward getting a 10 from the DWTS panel?

Anthony Ammirati

The French pole vaulter came up short on the medal podium due to an … unexpected obstacle, but his Olympics experience wasn’t a total wash. Ammirati went viral when his bulge prevented him from clearing the crossbar, and he was later offered $250,000 from an adult entertainment company to create a 60-minute cam show. It’s safe to guess Ammirati could boost the DWTS ratings, especially if there’s a form-fitting costume involved.

Léon Marchand

Marchand was on a hot streak throughout the Paris Games, becoming the sixth swimmer in history to win four individual gold medals at a single Olympics. He holds both Olympic and world records, but is he as smooth on solid ground as he is in the pool?

Erik Shoji

The U.S. men’s volleyball team completely took over this Us editor’s TikTok feed throughout the Olympics — no complaints — and Shoji has the perfect level of enthusiasm to keep him soaring through the DWTS competition. He’s not afraid to take a risk on the court, so his pro partner likely wouldn’t have trouble getting him to go big in the ballroom.

Trinity Rodman

Based on vibes alone, Rodman has the potential to become a fan favorite. The evidence? A video of the U.S. women’s soccer team exiting their bus with Rodman blasting The Cheetah Girls on a huge speaker after winning gold.