Stephen Nedoroscik’s family is excited to see him compete in the men’s pommel horse finals in Paris — if only they could see it up close and personal.

According to Kensley Behel, who is working for NBC at the 2024 Summer Olympics, the family of Team USA star Nedoroscik, 25, has not been able to secure a spot near the pommel horse for the event on Saturday, August 3.

“Does anyone have tickets near pommel horse for event finals tomorrow? Stephen’s family is looking and willing to pay,” Behel wrote via X on Friday, August 2.

Nedoroscik became an overnight sensation after his superb pommel horse routine during the men’s gymnastics team final on Monday, July 29, which propelled the squad to a bronze medal, the team’s first podium appearance since 2008.

The same seating issue plagued Nedoroscik’s girlfriend, Tess McCracken, during the team final. “Somehow managed to get tickets even further away from the horse than day 1, didn’t know that was possible,” she tweeted on Monday alongside a photo of her view inside the competition.

In the comments of Behel’s post, supporters tried coming up with their own ideas for how to get the Nedoroscik family closer to the pommel horse for Saturday’s big event.

“Surely someone from USA Gymnastics or NBC can come through. Hope you find some,” one person wrote.

Another suggested that Flavor Flav, Alexis Ohanian and Snoop Dogg get involved. “Let’s hope pommel horse Clark Kent’s family can be right there at the pommel horse,” the comment read, which tagged all three celebrities.

Flav, 65, and Ohanian, 41, have already flexed their charitable muscles during these Olympics, coming together to pay the rent for Team USA track and field athlete Veronica Fraley after she revealed via X that she was struggling with the cost.

Snoop, 52, meanwhile, has basically become the face of the Summer Olympics, bopping around Paris to support just about every Team USA team in town.

In the aftermath of their bespectacled son’s success, Nedoroscik’s parents discussed his strabismus, a genetic condition which hinders the ability to see clearly. (Nedoroscik wore his glasses while waiting on the sidelines before his routine on Monday, taking them off right before he hit the apparatus.)

“His pupils don’t constrict,” his mother, Cheryl, who also suffers from the condition, told Fox & Friends on Wednesday, July 31. “They stay dilated all the time, and he has a section of his iris that’s completely missing.”

She continued, “When he competes, he really does not use his eyes to do the pommels. Basically he knows where his hands belong, and he gets the positioning down right, so he can nail routines like he did the other night.”

Indeed, after his now-iconic pommel horse performance at the Olympics, Nedoroscik said, “I don’t need to see when I do pommel horse. It’s all by feel.”

The men’s pommel horse finals are scheduled to begin at 11:16 a.m. ET on Saturday, August 3.