Flavor Flav and Alexis Ohanian went above and beyond to help track star Veronica Fraley out of a financial burden.

“I compete in the Olympic Games TOMORROW and can’t even pay my rent 😒,” Fraley, 24, wrote via X on Thursday, August 1. “My school only sent about 75% of my rent while they pay football players (who haven’t won anything 😂) enough to buy new cars and houses 👎🏾👎🏾👎🏾.”

Flav responded to the post first and offered to assist the Olympian.

“I gotchu,,, DM me and I’ll send payment TODAY so you don’t have to worry bout it TOMORROW,,,” the rapper, 65, replied. “And imma be rooting for ya tomorrow LETZ GO,!!!”

Ohanian, 41, jumped in following Flav’s gracious gesture writing, “C’mon now! I’ll split it with @flavorfav.”

The Reddit cofounder then asked Farley to “DM” him her “$cashtag” so he could follow through on his promise. He subsequently shared a screenshot of a Venmo transaction of $7,760.

“‘MURICA 🇺🇸🥇,” Ohanian wrote in the transaction’s description area.

Flav did not disclose how much he shared with Fraley, but in addition to supporting Fraley, Flav is also one of the sponsors for the USA Women’s and Men’s Water Polo teams. While in Paris to watch the water polo matches, the Public Enemy cofounder posed with First Lady Jill Biden during the game.

“Ya boy is so appreciative that the First Lady came to the First Game,” Flav captioned a clip of the event earlier this month. “THANK YOU @flotus Dr. Jill Biden for all the support of you and your family 🙏🏾🫶🏾 #olympics.”

While Fraley made it clear that she was grateful for the support she received following her tweet, she clarified her comments about her situation.

“Thanks for the supporting messages but I want to clarify my irritation isn’t with the school itself,” she wrote on Thursday. “Mainly the rules that bar me from making the amount I’m WORTH as a collegiate athlete such as NIL which favors popularity over performance. that’s all I’m sayin. Wish me luck tm!”

Fraley competes in the discus throw. In May 2023, she became the first female athlete to win the discus throw competition for Vanderbilt University during the Southeastern Conference Championships. Later that year, she advanced to the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest.

Fraley is currently the 2024 NCAA discus champion. During the United States Olympic Team Trials, she earned a bronze medal in discus. Fraley will compete in Group B on Friday, August 2, in Paris.

Both Flav and Ohanian have been vocal about their enthusiasm for the 2024 Olympics. Ohanian attended the Game’s opening ceremony with Serena Williams. After the couple were spotted, a Eurosport broadcaster mistakenly identified Ohanian as Williams’ umbrella holder.

“She [Serena] looks absolutely incredible. She’s got someone just behind us holding an umbrella,” commentator Laura Woods said. “Those are the levels you aspire to. To have an actual umbrella holder behind you.”

After the comments went viral, Ohanian owned his new title in a sweet post with him, Williams and their 6-year-old daughter, Olympia.

“Olympia. Serena. Serena’s Personal Umbrella Holder. 😂,” Ohanian joked while sharing a pic of himself with Williams and Olympia in Paris. “Let the games begin! I’ll be watching a lot of T&F [track and field events] to soak up @athlos inspiration. 🥇”