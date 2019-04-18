Think you know Natalie Halcro and Olivia Pierson? Think again! E!’s new series Relatively Nat & Liv follows cousins Nat and Liv, who are famed beauty and fashion influencers, as they navigate the business world in Los Angeles, while also staying true to their Vancouver roots.

“We are fashion designers and cousins, we come from a really big family,” Natalie says in Us Weekly’s exclusive teaser for the series. Liv adds: “I feel like in L.A., we’re known for being those glam girls. When we get home to Vancouver, we can be ourselves.”

Nat and Liv, who previously starred on WAGS, have worked for years to become influencers, working with the likes of Kim Kardashian, who is also featured in the sneak peek. They come from a close-knit family based in Vancouver, including their “loud and lively” mothers and Natalie’s sister, the free spirited Stephanie, who is also part of the show and sometimes considers herself as the “black sheep” of the family.

Nat and Liv also look to brothers Joel and Owen to help them build their brand and curate their fashion line.

Relatively Nat & Liv premieres on E! Sunday, June 2, at 10 p.m. ET.

