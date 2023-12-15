It’s not Megan Thee Stallion and Reneé Rapp’s fault that you’re in love with them or something.

In the first preview of the cinematic adaptation of the Mean Girls musical, Megan, 28, teamed up with Rapp, 23, for “Not My Fault.” The song sees Rapp and the “Cobra” rapper rework a famous line Lindsay Lohan’s character, Cady Heron, delivered to Janis Ian (Lizzy Caplan) in the original 2004 film, turning it from an accusation to a “hot girl” declaration.

“It’s not my fault / You came with her but she might leave with me / It’s not my fault / You’ve gotta pay for what I get for free,” sings Rapp at the start of the track, which dropped on Friday, December 15. “Get her number, get her name / Get a good thing while you can / Kiss a blonde (kiss a blonde), kiss a friend (OK) / Can a gay girl get an ‘amen?’”

When Megan comes in, she continues to play with the song’s theme on her verse. “I mean, who wouldn’t wanna be in love with me? / I’m a mood, borin’ whores gotta Pinterest me,” she raps. Later on, she plays around with the Mean Girls world, even name-dropping Regina George, portrayed by Rachel McAdams in the original movie. (Rapp, who played the character in Mean Girls’ Broadway run, reprises the role in the upcoming film.)

“It’s funny how the mean girl open all the doors,” raps Megan. “But I been told y’all, I’m the Black Regina George / Bikini top, booty shorts, Megan-core / You was hatin’ back then, now you finna hate more.”

Megan and Rapp revealed their collaboration on Sunday, December 10, in an Instagram video that saw the rapper refer to Rapp as “the new fantastic plastic.” On December Wednesday, December 13, the duo shared the song’s title and the bootylicious album art — and because it was Wednesday, Megan wore pink. Rapp, meanwhile, sported a black thong bodysuit with semi-transparent pink stockings. “Meg told me to put my ass out so I put my ass out,” Rapp quippedvia X (formerly Twitter).

At the start of December, McAdams, 45, praised Rapp, telling Entertainment Tonight she thinks the Broadway star is “amazing.” McAdams also said she’s “excited to see [Rapp’s] incarnation” of Regina. “It’s such a great character,” McAdams added. “It’s so much fun to play. I hope she has a great time with it. I can’t wait to see it.”

The new Mean Girls movie hits theaters on Friday, January 12. Angourie Rice plays Cady Heron, while Moana’s Auliʻi Cravalho will star as Janis. Tina Fey, who wrote and appeared in the first movie, reprises her role of Ms. Norbury, while Tim Meadows will return as Principal Duvall. The film also stars Bebe Wood, Avantika Vandanapu, Jaquel Spivey, Jenna Fisher, Jon Hamm, Busy Philipps and Connor Ratliff.