An impressive resume! Renée Zellweger has tackled a variety of roles over the course of her movie career.

The actress, who turned 50 in April 2019, earned critical acclaim for her appearance in 1995’s Empire Records and starring role in Jerry Maguire the following year. Zellweger took home her first Golden Globe Award for bringing the beloved book character Bridget Jones alive in Bridget Jones’s Diary in 2001. She reprised her role in 2004’s Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason and 2016’s Bridget Jones’s Baby.

Zellweger took home her first Academy Award in 2004 for the film Cold Mountain.

“My immigrant mom and dad — thank you for never saying ‘don’t try,’” she said in her emotional acceptance speech for Best Supporting Actress. “My brother, who I love so much, and his new wife, who clapped the loudest and laughed the loudest. I love you so much.”

Watch the video above to look back Zellweger’s career!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!