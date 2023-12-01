Rhiannon Fish is a star on the rise at Hallmark Channel after making her network rom-com debut in 2020’s You’re Bacon Me Crazy.

The following year, she landed her first lead role in Journey of My Heart and appeared in The 27-Hour Day, Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: How to Con a Con and Signed, Sealed, Delivered: The Vows We Have Made.

“There’s something very present about [Rhiannon],” Fish’s A Picture of Her costar Tyler Hynes exclusively told Us Weekly in March. “I can’t say enough about her. She’s a really talented human being and just as lovely as you would think she is.”

Fish’s talent has led to even more success with the network in both 2022 and 2023. The actress, 32, crossed over to the Hallmark Movies & Mysteries channel in 2022 with Nikki & Nora: Sister Sleuths, and December’s My Norwegian Holiday marks her first Christmas feature.

In the 2023 movie, Fish plays JJ, who after losing her grandmother travels to Norway with new friend Henrik (David Elsendoorn) to discover her late relative’s connection to his hometown. While in Europe, she “embarks on a holiday adventure” and finds her “own path to healing, love and family,” per the official synopsis.

My Norwegian Holiday premieres on Hallmark Channel Friday, December 1, at 8 p.m. ET.

Scroll down to learn more about Fish:

1. Is Rhiannon Fish Australian?

Fish was born in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, but began living in Melbourne, Australia, with her family when she was just four years old.

2. Was Rhiannon Fish on ‘Dancing With the Stars’?

The actress competed on season 13 of Dancing With the Stars Australia in 2013. She came in second place with her partner, Aric Yegudkin.

3. Is Rhiannon Fish Single?

Fish went Instagram official in 2019 with her former The 100 costar Richard Harmon. The pair, however, haven’t shared any new social media photos together since summer 2021.

4. What TV Show Do You Know Rhiannon Fish From?

The Hallmark star made her acting debut on the Australian soap opera Neighbours where she played Lisa Jeffries from 2003 to 2006. Fish has since starred on Disney’s As the Bell Rings, Australian soap Home and Away and The 100.

5. Does Rhiannon Fish Have Any Pets?

Fish introduced her social media followers to cat Cash in April 2013. Seven months later, kitty Manson joined her brood.