It’s shady, baby! On the Sunday, February 11, episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Cynthia Bailey was learning some not-so-great things about her new beau (or rumored not-so-great things, at least).

Porsha Stirs the Pot

Porsha Williams told Cynthia that she’d heard that Will was an “opportunist” who was only using her. Cynthia kept herself together in the moment, but was clearly upset. When she confronted him during their ride home, he denied the allegations. She decided the best way to deal with the situation was to organize a girls’ trip to Barcelona – and to confide in her ex-husband, Peter. (They had a nice chat, actually.)

Mama Joyce Makes Up with Porsha … Kind Of

Meanwhile, Mama Joyce pulled Porsha aside to discuss what had happened with Kandi Burruss. Joyce asked Porsha how she could have believed the lies that Phaedra Parks had said, and Porsha didn’t have a great answer. Instead, she shrugged and mumbled something about how Phaedra was a lawyer.

Kenya Moore Might Be Pregnant

Somehow, even though her husband was in a different state, Kenya Moore had been having sex all the time and thought she might be pregnant. Her test was inconclusive, though – so she’d have to keep waiting.

Porsha Hosts a ‘No Beef’ Dinner

Porsha continued to try to recruit vegans by hosting a “no beef” dinner (that was doubling as a dinner to celebrate that no one was really fighting at the moment). Marlo Thomas, Sheree Whitfield and Kim Zolciak-Biermann started off the night with shots, plus some gossip about Cynthia and Will. Cynthia then announced her plans for the girls’ trip and Kim immediately said she wanted to bring Kroy. Ultimately, she decided not to come at all.

