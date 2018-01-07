The forecast called for shade, but these ladies came prepared. On the Sunday, January 7, episode of the The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Kenya Moore was busy shooting a PSA about domestic violence. To the camera, she revealed that when she was much younger, she dated a man who was so violent that she was eventually “stabbed” and could have died. Sheree Whitfield had accepted Kenya’s invitation to consider participating in the video. Kenya’s goal was for the message to play on national TV. Sheree’s goal was to make sure that Kenya wasn’t the only one in charge. Kenya then suggested Sheree could be her intern. Sheree didn’t seem too thrilled about that.

Meanwhile, Nene Leakes and Marlo Hampton decided that it would be a good idea for Nene to sit down with Porsha Williams and make peace – well, Marlo thought that would be a good idea. Nene … not so much. But what Marlo wants, Marlo gets, so they scheduled a casual sit down.

At the same time, Cynthia Bailey was getting pushed into the present. After she and Will were interrogated by Kandi Burruss and her husband Todd, Cynthia decided it was an appropriate time to introduce her daughter to Will. Well, it was really her daughter’s suggestion, but Cynthia didn’t say no.

All in the Family

Kandi and Todd’s restaurant business seemed to be booming. Just as things began getting into a groove, however, the gang showed up to tell Kandi and Todd that they wanted some changes made. Kandi’s mom thought the hostess area looked to crowded. One of the aunts thought the cooks looked too sloppy. Another wanted the hostesses to have cuter uniforms. Todd assured them after a hiccup with the original manager (who was no longer there), they were securing a new one and not to worry.

Later, Kandi stopped by Chateau Sheree to see if she had talked to her kids about the violence she’d experienced with their father. Kandi was very impressed upon hearing that Sheree had made good on that vow. Then Kandi moved on to tell Sheree that Nene told Kandi that the man Sheree was in love with was a con artist. “Really, Nene? You and Gregg both have mug shots,” Sheree said to the camera, arguing that Nene probably shouldn’t go there. Sheree insisted that her boyfriend would not move in with her directly after leaving jail – but her smile made her words less than convincing.

Porsha’s Search for Love Continues

Porsha reported to her coworker about her first date through the matchmaking service and said there wasn’t a connection there. To be clear, she was flirting with her coworker – though at the same time, she made it clear to the camera that he wasn’t her boss and therefore “nothing was off limits” unless she decided it was. Oh, and BTW, the matchmakers had suggested this particular coworker as a potential match for Porsha, but for whatever reason, she had written off that suggestion.

Tea Time

Cynthia, Marlo, Nene, and Porsha all gathered to see if they could reach some common ground. Porsha said she didn’t understand why any conversation they had always devolved into such a “petty place.” Porsha argued that she supported Nene by tweeting to about her Broadway show and again when she was on Dancing With the Stars. Nene argued that sending tweets was not a sign of true friendship.

“You could give two craps about this. I can completely see it your eyes. I can see it in your gestures and I can see it in your jokes,” Porsha said to Nene. “There’s just nothing there. There’s just nothing there like that.” Nene pretty much rolled her eyes and said, “Got it.” Porsha took a bit of a cracker and Marlo told them both they were “terrible” guests and she was never inviting them over again.

Uniting for a Common Cause

Everyone put aside their differences to unite against domestic violence, though. Under Kenya’s direction, Shamea Morton went first. Next up was Cynthia’s mother. “I know it’s going to be hard for her to do this, but I’m really proud of her,” Cynthia said to the camera. The Bailey Agency founder also chimed in for the video, describing what it was like growing up in a home surrounded by domestic violence. Nene showed up next and explained that the first man who told her he loved her then went on to hit her. “I stayed in that relationship for a very long time and I ended up having a child in that relationship and then eventually I was able to get out,” Nene said. Kandi participated too, urging women, “Leave now, before it’s too late.”

Sheree, however, wasn’t there when it was her time to shoot. “I’ve been in an accident,” she said when Kenya called to find out why she was late. Cynthia’s mom, meanwhile, got extremely upset while recounting pulling a knife on the father of her children. Apparently both Cynthia and her sister had been there to witness that. Cynthia’s mom urged other women to know that they could leave and walk away. Sheree ultimately made it, muscled through her segment, and Kenya thanked all of them for coming together to support the cause.

